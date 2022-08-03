Kerry FC’s Samuel Aladesanusi called up to Republic of Ireland U19 squad

Kerry FC Under 19 player Samuel Aladesanusi has been named on the 30 player squad who has been called up by Republic of Ireland Under 19 manager Tom Mohan in preparation for the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers which take place in September.

The squad held a three-day training camp in Loughborogh in the UK over the weekend. Ireland will be heading for Wales in September to kick off the qualification side of the competition. The teams in Ireland's group are Hungary, Wales and Gibraltar.

Aladesanusi has been staring for Kerry FC in their U19 league of Ireland campaign and this has led to his call up for possible International duty.