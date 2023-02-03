Kerry FC’s new signing Kalen Spillane brings UEFA Europa League experience

Kerry FC has announced the signing of centre-back Kalen Spillane to the squad ahead of the SSE Airtricity First Division season.

Spillane, 31, is from Carrigaline in Cork and has a wide range of experience in the game. Having played with his local side Carrigaline United underage, he made the move to Cork City at the age of 18 and played five seasons in the League of Ireland with the Rebel Army. From Cork City, Spillane moved to Sligo Rovers where he tasted UEFA Europa League football, playing four games in all at European level.

A move down under to Australia was on the cards for the tall centre back and he played for St Kildas before moving back to his home in Cork where in recent years he has been playing Munster Senior League for Avondale United and Carrigaline United.

Speaking on his signing for Kerry FC, Kalen Spillane said: “First of all I’m delighted to be back in the League of Ireland and to represent Kerry Football Club is an honour for both myself and my family. I’m looking forward to the journey ahead this season and I am eager to get going on February 17th. I want to repay the club and the manager for the faith they have shown in me.”

First-team manager Billy Dennehy said: “Kalen is a player I’ve been aware of since my time at Cork City in the League of Ireland. He’s been out of League of Ireland football for a few years but always had the attributes to play at this level. When Kerry FC’s involvement in the league was announced, Kalen was one of the first players who showed great interest and desire to be a part of this project.

"Even with work and family commitments, he showed a great attitude and commitment to travelling down for training and has fitted in really well with the group. He has blended in really well with all the players. I’m sure we will see all of Kalen’s attributes as the season goes on.”