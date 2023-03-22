Kerry FC’s Hannafin says home was always where heart was when it came to his League of Ireland ambitions

Jonathan Hannafin is one of that core of Kerry FC players who are hometown boys who have played plenty on faraway fields. Hannafin grew up only a few good kicks of the ball from the KDL headquarters at Mounthawk Park, but he brings plenty of experience to the League of Ireland newcomers after a decade playing in the school of hard knocks, otherwise known as the amateur leagues. That alone could be reason enough why Billy Dennehy was more than happy to sign up his fellow townie, but Hannafin comes with an impressive CV, and at 28 years old he has a perfect blend of youth and experience that will prove invaluable to the team and squad once he fully beds in.

The Tralee man got his first minutes of the season against Wexford last weekend, and while he admits he is still playing catch-up with his fitness and conditioning, he was happy with some aspects of his game in Ferrycarrig Park, not so much with other parts, but there is no lack of desire to play a big part in Dennehy’s team.

“When the opportunity comes around to play League of Ireland football, especially in your home county, your home town, with people you know your whole life you just can’t turn it down,” he enthused. “I wasn’t up to League of Ireland levels of fitness and conditioning but, by God, did I try my hardest to get up there, and I’m lucky I got my opportunity the last day, and hopefully I can kick on.

“People talk about performances and moral victories but I’m here to win games. I don’t come up to Wexford and (be happy to) walk away with a 2-1 loss. Anyone who knows me, and Billy knows this, I’ll leave it on the field.

“As a player I go out to win. As a defender I go out to keep clean sheets, to win my battle against the winger or whoever I’m marking. I don’t feel pressure for the fans, I want to win for the fans because they turn up, they pay good money, the kids are showing massive interest, and that’s where my pressure comes from.”

Kerry FC is Hannafin’s first taste of senior League of Ireland football, but not his first dalliance of the League per se. He played Under 19 League of Ireland with Cork City from 2012 to 2013, winning the league and cup double in his time there. He then moved back home to play with Tralee Dynamos in the under 19 and under 20 League of Ireland before graduating to the senior side and playing in the ‘A Championship’.

He went to University of Limerick to study sports science and when Dynamos’ League of Ireland adventure fizzled out, Hannafin played in the Munster Senior League with Fairview Rangers (2015-2017) and Pike Rovers (2017-2019). After that he moved to Galway to study for his Masters, where he played with Mervue United from 2019 to last year.

Now he’s back in Kerry, working for the HSE between the job’s Cork base and some work-from-time time in Tralee, which helps with the Kerry training. After all his travels – Cork, Limerick and Galway – how does being part of a start-up club in Kerry feel?

“It’s what you dream of. First of all you dream of going abroad and making it at the very top level, but I’ve been at different clubs, Mervue in Galway, Pike Rovers, Fairview, and you see what they feel for the jersey, but you know that as much pride as you have in your own performance, and you’re representing that community you’re playing for, you’ll never play for the jersey as much as you will for your home jersey and your home fans,” Hannafin said.

“Billy knows me since I was a young lad, I think I have a trophy that I won at under-16s and it was Billy handing it to me. When it’s your home area and you see the buzz and you’re getting text messages it means an awful lot. There are going to be games down in Mounthawk Park where the fans are going to drag us over the line. We’re going to be hanging on and we’re going to win games because of that home support.

“Billy’s building a squad from the ground up really. There is a good core of talented under-19s who have worked with Billy and James (Sugrue) before, who would know the expectations on and off the field. Off the field there is a massive cohesion within the team. I’ve been at other clubs where there has been a togetherness but you can really feel it (with Kerry FC).

“We took a bad day against Galway and there was a bit of soul searching over the weekend, but you’re coming in (to training) on Monday and we’re bouncing off each other. We all picked each other up, and that followed into Wednesday and to a degree it came into Friday as well (against Wexford). As a group we’re very strong characters, we look after each other, which you mightn’t see in other teams. I suppose on the field we just need to gel better and quicker. We have to learn our lessons, we have to switch on more, concentrate more, and get results to be honest.”

Hannafin never really got into Gaelic games; he played schoolboy soccer right the way up in Tralee, but he believes that not only will there be no conflict between Gaelic football and soccer in the county, he firmly feels that there will be mutual benefits for both sports.

“Soccer is my first love, but we’re not competing with any sport (in Kerry). I did my degree in sports science and one of the first principles of that is player pathways and the impact of other sports and the transfer of skills to and from other sports is massive. Billy was a Kerry minor back around 2005 and playing football and that transferred to his soccer abilities, and vice versa, his soccer abilities transferred to his football.

“I think down here as pathways go, that maybe when a player isn’t making it as a footballer, soccer could be an avenue for him, and vice versa, if he doesn’t make it as a soccer player with the under 19 or under 17 squads he can go back to football and play a high level of football. And we’re all going to benefit from top athletes in Kerry because of the structures in the Academy and the strength and conditioning they’re going to be exposed to a lot more high-level sport down here than they were twelve months ago, two years ago, five years ago.

“What we have here with Billy and Kerry FC is the project going forward. Billy’s talking about the Academy, and you go to (Kerry FC) games now and you see six, seven, eight-year-olds and for now I’m representing them, the players on the field are representing them. We want to create something that is sustainable for Kerry FC. My day has come and my day probably has gone and I’ll retire but it’s the next generation and the generation after that, and we’ll hopefully be standing here and looking Kerry FC Irish senior internationals and this is the year is all started.”

Hannafin has played soccer previously with Wayne and Shane Guthrie and the team’s assistant manager James Sugrue. He also knows a few of the Kerry lads currently playing League of Ireland around the country. A final question: when the FAI Senior Cup draw is made, who is Hannafin dreading (or relishing) marking?

“There’s a few there, a few of the Kerry boys. Ah, we’ll get Shamrock Rovers and Billy will put me into midfield and I’ll mark (Tralee native) Gary O’Neill for the day,” he says. “Me and Gary actually captained UCC versus UL in 2016 in a Collingwood Cup final. We’re schoolboys mates and we go back a long time, so it would be nice to give him an old kick or two on the field.”