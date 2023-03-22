Kerry

Kerry FC’s Hannafin says home was always where heart was when it came to his League of Ireland ambitions

Tralee native has played soccer in Cork, Limerick and Galway but says the dream was always to play at the top level with a Kerry team

Kerry FC player Jonathan Hanafin reacts during the 2018 Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup First Round match while playing for Pike Rovers against UCD at The UCD Bowl, in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Paul Brennan

Jonathan Hannafin is one of that core of Kerry FC players who are hometown boys who have played plenty on faraway fields. Hannafin grew up only a few good kicks of the ball from the KDL headquarters at Mounthawk Park, but he brings plenty of experience to the League of Ireland newcomers after a decade playing in the school of hard knocks, otherwise known as the amateur leagues. That alone could be reason enough why Billy Dennehy was more than happy to sign up his fellow townie, but Hannafin comes with an impressive CV, and at 28 years old he has a perfect blend of youth and experience that will prove invaluable to the team and squad once he fully beds in.

The Tralee man got his first minutes of the season against Wexford last weekend, and while he admits he is still playing catch-up with his fitness and conditioning, he was happy with some aspects of his game in Ferrycarrig Park, not so much with other parts, but there is no lack of desire to play a big part in Dennehy’s team.

