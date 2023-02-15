Kerry FC was made possible by the work of generations of football people

It’s almost here. Something that seems both shockingly soon and yet also something that’s been a long time coming. More than a couple of months, that’s for sure.

This has been years in the making. Even longer than years, it’s been a generational project. Some of the pioneers of the beautiful game in this county won’t be around to see this most auspicious of days, their presence though will be felt in Mounthawk Park this Friday evening.

The groundwork for this project goes back much further even than the men and women who have driven this project in the last two or three years. It goes back to the people who established the Kerry District League in 1971 and before even that.

Kerry FC – as its chief architects would, no doubt, readily acknowledge – is built on the shoulders of giants. It's built upon solid foundations. It’s built on the football grassroots in Kerry. The local clubs – large and small and everything in between – they’re the building blocks.

They’re the ones who have helped nurture the vast majority of players in the Kerry FC squad. Without them, Kerry FC would be a top down project and, quite frankly, that's unlikely to ever have gotten off the ground in that fashion.

No, Kerry FC needed that base, they needed to be a grassroots-based effort. Local heroes, playing for their local side… it just feels right, it just makes sense. And not just for Kerry FC and Billy Dennehy et al, it makes sense for Irish football more generally.

If Irish domestic football is to develop, it’s needs to spread its wings beyond its traditional bases. That the FAI were supportive of this project tells us they know it too. Broadening the base has to be the name of the game.

Of course, players from this county filtered up the ranks to play professional football before Kerry FC – guys like Dennehy himself and his brother Darren, guys like Brendan Moloney, guys like Gary O’Neill in the League of Ireland – but it was more a trickle than a stream.

With Kerry FC and the development of a direct pathway from local nursery, through to development squads and all the way to up League of Ireland football, there’s a much greater chance of a player making the most of their potential.

You’d have to imagine that the Mounthawk Park-based outfit will much more so be a jumping off point for players than an end destination. Should somebody like a Junior Ankomah get tapped up by a Premier Division side in the League of Ireland, that would be a success.

Eventually there has to be the ambition to help produce a senior Irish international. A Kerry Kevin Doyle, or a Kerry Shane Long, both men who made their starts in the League of Ireland before moving across the Irish sea to the English Championship and from there to the Republic of Ireland and the Premier League.

It's not far-fetched, as a matter of fact it's eminently plausible. It’s still going to be a very difficult needle to thread for any of these young Kerry footballers. Succeeding in professional football must be amongst the most difficult of all sporting endeavours to pull off, as it truly is a global game in way other sports (such as rugby) simply aren't.

In this global marketplace, it's difficult to imagine a little club on the west coast of Ireland having much on an impact, but that’s what it’s all about at the end of the day. It’s about developing players, it's about making Irish football stronger, adding a little to the greater whole.

It’s also, of course, about being something fun, enjoyable and competitive in its own right. Results do matter here, lest you think all our talk of player development a bit removed from the day-to-day reality of what faces Kerry FC over the next eight or nine months.

For all the big picture stuff to be possible, the day-to-day has to be taken deadly seriously and everything we know about this organisation so far suggests that deadly serious is just what they're going to be.

Do you for one moment think Billy Dennehy doesn’t realise fully what he’s gotten himself into? The former Shamrock Rovers man – who played in the Europa League with the club – knows his onions, knows the relentless nature of a 26 game campaign (not including cups).

There are sure to be some pretty difficult days along the way, particularly against those sides vying for promotion, for what is at its core a relatively callow squad.

Kerry FC will be relying on a couple of older warhorses such as Kalen Spillane from Cork City to tie the whole thing together. For a lot of the squad, though, there will be a fair amount of learning on the job, in at the deep end.

Whatever else it's going to be the next few months are going to be very interesting not to mention challenging. Logistically and financially, the club has a big job on its hands to establish itself.

In a lot of ways the hard work is only starting now for Billy Dennehy, Seán O’Keeffe, the general manager, and Brian Ainscough, the CEO. So far everything they've done has been pretty much on point, but keeping the show on the road long term will be their greatest challenge.

We’re sure they’ve got their sums right, even so they're going to have to develop a fan-base from scratch and get regular attendances of five hundred people plus per home game. As we’ve said on these pages before, that shouldn’t be an impossibility, but that’s not to say it's going to be easy.

As for Friday of last week, while a majority of season tickets were sold, there were still a substantial number still available. Hopefully the closer we get to kick-off this Friday evening against Cobh Ramblers the more of those tickets will be snapped up.

The ambition alone of this project deserves to be supported. It is very much the dawning of a new era for the beautiful game in this beautiful county. This Friday evening, win, lose or draw (and hopefully win) is a cause for celebration for everyone who helped bring football in this county to this point. This, after all, was the work of the many, not the few.

Let the games commence.