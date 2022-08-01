Kerry FC Under 17s bounce back with victory over Sligo Rovers

Seán Treyvaud was yet again a key player for the Kerry Under 17s this weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

EA SPORTS UNDER 17 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Kerry FC 2

Sligo Rovers 1

Kerry got back to their winning ways at Mounhawk Park on Saturday afternoon with a very impressive win over Sligo Rovers.

The game was played in almost constant rain, but both sides adapted to the situation admirably and served up a very entertaining game with plenty of good football and both sides showed plenty of creativity.

Sligo were trying to feed their burly striker Conor Cannon as often as they could but any danger he created was nipped in the bud by the Kerry rear-guard.

Kerry began the game on the front foot working very cohesively in the middle of the pitch while the excellent Oisin Breen was a constant threat up front.

He used his strength and agility to great effect and he took on the Sligo defence at every given opportunity. He had a decent chance to put Kerry ahead in the 13th minute after a great run but he dragged his shot left and wide.

However, he was not to be denied five minutes later after great build up play Breen linked up with Seán Treyvaud just outside the box and his shot was parried by the Sligo keeper Matthew Fox.

Andrew Kerins ran on to the loose ball and his shot was taken off the line by Niall Holohan, but Breen reacted quickest when the ball broke out again and he slid his shot home from close range.

This was a wake-up call for the visitors and they began put some good scoring opportunities together Daire Callaghan set up Conor Cannon and his bullet of a shot from outside the box was only inches wide.

Now Kerry had lost their shape and Sligo took pull advantage and pressed hard for an equaliser. They were unable to get past Obinna Izeha, who pulled off three fantastic tackles, which prevented Sligo from finding the net.

However, Kerry left their guard down four minutes from the break with a free kick from the wing by Zach Gilligan opened the Kerry defence and amid a forest of players in the goal mouth Niall Holohan found the net.

The game was delicately balanced at the break and Kerry must have been reasonably happy with their first half performance.

Early in the second half an uncharacteristic mix up at the back by Kerry almost gifted their opponents a goal but Lee Conway was denied by a brilliant tackle by Obinna Izehi.

In the 60th minute Kerry attacked down the right wing and Oisin Breen left players in his wake coming in from an angle and his shot cum cross clipped the angle of the crossbar and went wide.

Sligo put two good attacks together but shots from distance by Lee Conway and sub Daniel Kelly resulted in comfortable saves for the Kerry goalie Richard Healy.

Sligo introduced substitutes Daniel Kelly and Reid Kelly hoping that fresh legs might enhance their prospects of getting a winner.

The goal that won the game came in the 68th minute and it was a real gem when Kerry hit on the break and a good ball out of defence was added to at midfield and Andrew Kerins was on to the ball in a flash and while a defender was on his heels all the way he ran through from midfield toyed with the advancing Sligo keeper but he showed nerves of steel easing past him and he picked his spot for a sublime goal.

Now the visitors had to come up with something fast and they introduced two more subs Matthew Langan and Kyle McDonagh to try and swing the game in their direction again.

While they put on a fair degree of pressure on the Kerry defence they done their job impeccably with Obinna Izehi and Paddy McMahon running the show in the middle of defence, while Nathan Aherne and Immanual Manu also turned in great shifts.

Olestand Stelaniskusv, Seán Treyvaud, Seamus Kelly and Tojor Silong worked their socks off at midfield while up front Oisin Breen and Andrew Kerins were absolutely outstanding.

They played the game at their own pace for the concluding stages of the game and ran out very deserving winners at the end.

It was a great all round team performance as they showed their mettle when the chips were down and won the game comfortably at the end.

Manager Brendan Moloney must have been very pleased with the way his team played and a performance like this will give them plenty of confidence for the games that lie ahead.

KERRY FC: Richard Healy, Nathan Ahern, Paddy Mc Mahon, Immanual Mani Obinna Izehi, Sean Treyvaud, Olestand Stelaniskusu, Togor Silong, Seamus Kelly, Oisin Breen, Andrew Kerins Subs: Finn O’Neill, Thomas Benson, Killian Keogh, Caolan Mitchell

SLIGO ROVERS: Matthew Fox, Conor Reynolds, Eoin Stinchor, Niall Holohan, Thomas Morley, Sean Tuohy, Lee Conway, Zach Gilligan, Conor Cannon, Shay Malone, Daire Callaghan Subs: Kyle McDonagh, Daniel Kelly, Matthew Langan, Reid Kelly

REFEREE: Adrien Quirke