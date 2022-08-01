Kerry FC U19s’ rich vein of form continues with easy win over Bray Wanderers

Junior Ankomah in action for the Kerry Under 19s against Bray Wanderers' Josh McLone during their clash in Mounthawk Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

EA SPORTS UNDER 19 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Kerry FC 4

Bray Wanderers 1

Kerry’s rich vein of form continued at Mounthawk Park on Sunday with a most impressive win over Bray Wanderers.

The Kerry keeper picked up and injury in the team warm up before the game and he was replaced by Dimitri Dimitrov

Kerry got off to an explosive start scoring a great goal from a diving header by Cian Brosnan after just two minutes. Ten minutes later they doubled their lead with a fine strike by Daniel Okwute.

Five minutes later the visitors pulled a goal back from a converted penalty by Jack Kehoe who had been fouled in the box.

Kerry had a great chance to increase their lead in the 33rd minute but Daniel Okwute was denied by a great save by the Bray goalkeeper Kasas Kashmitas.

The visitors began the second half on the front foot but despite a period of dominance they failed to unhinge the Kerry defence.

On the hour mark Kerry extended their lead after superb approach work Cianan Cooney picked out Togar Silong with an inch perfect cross and he found the net with a glancing header.

They put a gloss on the final score line with a fourth goal from Ronan Teahan.

KERRY FC: Dimitri Dimitrov, Sean Treyvaud, Sean O’Connell, Cormac Buckley, Junior Ankomah, Togar Silong, Cian Brosnan, Ronan Teahan, Alain Beaujoun, Conor Kerins, Cianann Cooney, Oisin Breen, Colin Doody.

BRAY WANDERERS: Kasas Kashmitas, Ben Houten, Zach O’Donoghue, Ben Clarke, Evan Laughlin, Daniel Boyle, Jack Murray, Jack Kehoe, Evan Harte, Dan O’Brien, Josh McGlone