Kerry FC U17s miss out to single strike by Treaty United

Kerry FC's Venus Jahiri was denied a late equaliser in the Kerry side's battle with Treaty United last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

EA SPORTS UNDER 17 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Kerry FC 0

Treaty United 1

Kerry entertained Treaty United at soccer headquarters on Saturday evening and in a tight game a solitary goal was good enough to win the game for the Shannonsiders

In a game lacking in quality both sides dished up quite an entertaining affair with the result hanging on a thread right up to the finish.

Unfortunately Kerry got off to the worst possible start conceding a goal in the first minute of the game.

When a Kerry defender did not concentrate sufficiently on the flight of the ball and slipped the speedy Donnacha O’Leary pounced on the error and was on to the ball in a flash and when he entered the box he was taken down by Kerry goalie Richard Healy and the referee pointed to the spot and yellow carded the keeper. Kian Mulvihill took the spot kick and made no mistake from 12 yards with a sublime finish.

After getting the worst possible start Kerry steadied the ship after this and were beginning to put some constructive football together. They forced a corner kick which was floated into the danger zone by Oisín Breen finding Killian Keogh at the back post be he was unable to keep his header on target.

Then Andrew Kerins created a chance for Seán Treyvard and brought a decent save from the Treaty United goalie Darragh Foley. Exchanges were relatively even after this with both defences on top so scoring chances were lean on the ground.

Treaty created a half chance before half-time, but Kerry coped with the situation well and shielded the ball back to Richard Healy. The game was still wide open at the interval, but Kerry knew they had to up their performance if they were to produce an equaliser.

They began the second half very positively with Venus Jahiri creating an opening for Seán Treyvard, but his effort on goal was held comfortably by the Treaty United keeper.

While Kerry were creative enough in the middle of the pitch they were finding it difficult to open up the visitors defence.

The visitors had a great chance to double their lead on the hour mark when a long clearance by their keeper found Daniel O’Dwyer and he tried to dink the ball over the head of Kerry custodian Richard Healy, but the keeper did brilliantly going backwards to get a hand to the ball tipping it over the crossbar preventing a certain goal.

There was a bit of a flare up after this when a Kerry player sustained an injury, but the referee restored order without too much difficulty. Then Kerry emptied their bench bringing on substitutes to try and engineer an equaliser.

While they put on a lot of pressure on the Treaty defence they found the Treaty goalie Darragh Foley in inspired form making a series of great saves.

One of Kerry’s best scoring opportunities came in the final minute of the game, but Venis Jahiri was denied by a great save by the net minder.

While Kerry turned in a decent display over the 90 minutes unfortunately poor defending cost them dearly at the end.

KERRY FC: Richard Healy, Yago Carnide, Seán Treyvard, Killian Keogh, Paddy McMahon, Olestand Stelanisknsu, Oisin Breen, Togar Silong, Venus Jahiri. Andrew Kerins, Josh Bowler, Tom Benson, Killian Keogh, Nathan Aherne, Finn O’Neill, Oisin O’Halloran.

TREATY UNITED: Darragh Foley , Rubin McCarthy, Jai McNamaras, Worthy Igibinomwahiha, Robbie Lynch, Isaac O’Sullivan, Kian Mitchell, Tom Healy, Rory Watts, Donnacha O’Leary, Raphael Okabor, Diego Kueboe, Brendan Long