Kerry FC stop losing run with well-earned draw at home to Finn Harps

SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE OF IRELAND FIRST DIVISION

Kerry FC 1

Finn Harps 1

A share of the spoils, a second league point, another creditable performance in the bank, while not the win it could have been, was a more than satisfactory return for Kerry FC in just their fourth ever home game.

The boys in green showed plenty of resilience as well as some moments of real skill during a combative encounter with the visiting Finn Harps in Mounthawk Park on Friday evening.

A first half goal by midfielder Seán McGrath raised hopes that the green machine could finally break their duck at this level, before a Ryan Flood goal midway through the second half dashed those dreams (in the short term at least).

With tricky ties to come against league leaders Waterford United and Galway United in their next two fixtures it was imperative that Kerry FC took something from their contest and in pursuit of that they gave their all.

Kevin Williams was once again the Kingdom’s man-of-the-match with a commanding display at centre half. Others such as Rob Vasiu, Leo Gaxha and Ronan Teahan (with a real whole-hearted display) put their noses to the grindstone to dig out the result.

To be fair, it was about more than just a rearguard action, even if the tie as a whole lacked the quality of some of the earlier games we’ve had this season in Mounthawk Park.

Right from the off there was a sense of positivity from Billy Dennehy’s men as they sought to set the tempo with fine early play from Rob Vasiu down the right flank, including some eye-catching balls down the flank to the likes of Seán Kennedy and the roaming Ryan Kelliher.

Still for all that early promise, the Kingdom didn’t have much to show for their efforts in the opening fifteen minutes, about the best chance they created was a tame enough ball across the box by Kelliher, which was easily dealt with.

With Kerry, with a strong breeze behind them, failing to put anything tangible together, eventually the visiting Harps began to put some positive passages together, with former Kerry FC underage star Daniel Okwute very much to the fore.

It was his flick on that allowed Ryan Flood have the first meaningful chance of the game, a header well handled by Wayne Guthrie on twelve minutes. Two minutes after that Michael Harris had a fine chance swerve just wide after he’d turned Vasiu.

That seemed to spark a little something in Kerry and on nineteen and twenty minutes respectively had two decent chances themselves. The first a shot into the side-netting by star man Leo Gaxha (following an assist by Seán McGrath), and the second a stinging volley well saved by Tim-Oliver Hiemer in the Harps’ goal.

Harps had further chances themselves – a ball in ball Okwute well cut out by Guthrie on 25 minutes and a really dangerous Flood free on 29 very nearly leading to a chance for the Kerry man – but the home side were giving as good as they got, winning a corner on 32 minutes and then finally making the breakthrough on 36 minutes.

The goal was a well-taken one too, Ryan Kelliher winning a turnover, Gaxha sending a tantalising ball across the box and Seán McGrath finishing with a sliding finish. Even if Harps probably had more of the play and the majority of the chances by then, it was no less than the home side deserved.

From then to half-time Kerry were rock solid, not giving the Harps a sniff of a way back into the game. Their one-nil lead at half-time leading to a nice buzz around the ground and hope that a first win might be within reach at the eighth time of asking.

Just how difficult a task that would be was shown just two minutes into the second half when Flood let fly with a shot from just outside the box, brilliantly sent out for a corner-kick by Guthrie. Flood took the corner and somehow managed to hit the crossbar as the breeze strengthened.

Harps continued to pile on the pressure in this period, with Kerry quite pinned down. Filip Fjeldheim Da Silva with a dangerous snapshot on 53 minutes required Guthrie to once again be at his best.

Kerry gradually worked their way into the second half, taking the sting out out Harps and eventually winning a free for a foul on Gaxha by Ryan Rainey on the edge of the box on 59 minutes.

Gaxha’s free scuffed the turf and proved very tricky for Harps to deal with, breaking to Seán Kennedy guided it on to Cian Barrett – the Shamrock Rovers loanee – before it made it’s way back to the Annascaul man for a shot, saved well by Hiemer.

Still for all that the Donegal men remained very dangerous and very much determined to take something form the game as was proven on 66 minutes when a Caoimhín Porter cross across the box was put to the back of the net via a header from an unmarked Flood having evaded everyone along the way.

Kerry fashioned a chance in response on 73 minutes with Seán Kennedy involved before Ronan Teahan blasted over, but it was but a brief respite from sustained Harps’ pressure.

Substitute Trpimir Vrjicak showed well holding up the ball for the boys in green, but it very much felt like a rearguard effort heading down the last fifteen minutes.

To be fair the Kingdom coped very well with what the visiting Donegal men were able to bring to table and, despite a few late flutters, a ball across the box by Seamus Keogh in injury time briefly causing worry amongst the Kerry faithful, were more than worthy of a share of the spoils.

The wait goes on, but after a run of four straight defeats the draw will, nevertheless, be most welcome indeed for the fledgling

KERRY FC: Wayne Guthrie, Rob Vasiu, Samuel Aladesanusi, Kevin Williams, Jonathan Hanafin, Ronan Teahan, Cian Barrett, Seán Kennedy, Leo Gaxha, Seán McGrath, Ryan Kelliher Subs: Trpimir Vrjicak for R Kelliher, 67, Matt Keane for S McGrath, 67, Seán O’Connell for S Kennedy, 78, Cian Brosnan for J Hanafin (inj), 87

FINN HARPS: Tim-Oliver Hiemer, Caoimhín Porter, Dáithí McCallion, Noe Baba, Eillis Farrar, Filip Fjeldheim Da Silva, Seamus Keogh, Ryan Rainey, Michael Harris, Ryan Flood, Daniel Okwute Subs: Katlego Mashigo for M Harris, 64, Kevin Jordan for C Porter, 78

REFEREE: David Connolly