Kerry FC star Leo Gaxha calls on team to be ‘more ruthless’

Of all the players, he’s the one they most come to see. He’s just got that little bit about him, class, inventiveness, a certain je ne sais quoi if you will.

More often than not he’s the one who makes things happen, such as for Seán McGrath’s first half goal on Friday night in Mounthawk Park. He has the vision to see a move unfold, he has the deftness of touch to carry it through.

From the moment the former Sheffield United man was announced as a Kerry FC player you kind of just knew he’d be the star man, and despite that pressure, Leo Gaxha has delivered in spades.

You can hear it in the crowd every time he gets on the ball in promising positions. They expect and he invariably makes something happen, invariably puts the opposition defence on the back-foot at the very least.

As already noted, the number 10 was once again very much to the fore as Finn Harps came calling and with a bit more luck Kerry FC might have taken their first win on home soil. As a consolation, a second draw of the campaign was fairly satisfactory.

“We’re very happy with the performance, we’re a small bit disappointed in the result,” the Tralee native noted.

"We could have definitely pushed on in that second half and scored a couple of more. I know the wind was against us, but when we have teams one-nil and we have teams on the ropes – to be honest with you in that first half we had them on the ropes – we need to be more ruthless.

"Me, the attack, the midfield, even the defence so we should push on in games when we get those chances. We’re not going to get too many chances we know that, so when we’re one-nil up we need to keep going for more.

"But a lot of positives to take from tonight’s game, tonight's performance. We did lots of things well that we worked on in training, especially Monday and Wednesday we worked really hard, especially after the disappointing performance against Longford.

"We knew what had to change what we were doing. Very positive, but still disappointed with the result.”

Having got the goal in the first half – with Gaxha’s direct assistance – the boys in a green did really well to take the lead with them to half-time, and to withstand a barrage of Harps pressure at the start of the second half.

All the more disappointing then, when the worst of it seemed to have been over, to get caught for a sucker-punch goal.

“We knew they’re going to come out all guns blazing in the second half, that’s what any football team does when it’s a tight score line, but we weathered the storm,” Gaxha confirmed.

"It was a lapse in concentration and it’s the whole team to blame. I was on the side of the pitch, so I’m to blame as well. Everyone is to blame, starting from goalkeeper to attacker, because it’s our team at the end of the day.

"We win together, we lose together, we draw together, it’s just small moments like that, that I know for a fact we’re going to improve on. And if we do get that last little bit, things are going to come together nicely.”

The breakthrough for that win, though, is getting closer all the time.

“100% definitely getting closer,” he stressed.

"We’ve got two tough games coming up, but we fear no-one, the manager fears no-one. We got into every game wanting to win, we got into every game wanting to play well. And we know Waterford’s going to be a tough game, and they’ve got good players and a good manager, but we’re going up there to try to win the game and that’s all that matters.”

While not taking the full points on offer was an obvious disappointment, it did represent a step in the right direction for the club to get a draw, ending a run of four straight defeats.

“Look points are points,” Gaxha said.

"We’re take as many as we can and build on it, but again we’re there after the game and we're happy with the performance, but as I said it’s a little bit of disappointment at the back of our minds, at the back of ours heads that we could have won that game today.

"That’s the disappointing part of it, a little lapse in concentration was what cost us ultimately. It’s going to come, the players believe it’s going to come and that’s the main thing. We have to keep believing. We have to go into every game with this belief.”

The game did prove, once again, that the Kingdom are very competitive at their own level, particularly in the little bit of a mini league the seems to be developing down the bottom half of the table from Wexford in sixth place (on eight points) down the Kerry in tenth (on two).

“I think there’s a mini league down the bottom and a couple of wins gets you straight into the play-off spots,” Gaxha confirmed.

"It’s the first round of games and we as a team learned a lot over all our performances and I think going into this second round I believe we’re going to see a very different team, and a very different approach to what we do.

"We know the teams we’re playing against now, we’ve played all of them bar Waterford, so we know what we're expecting. We know what we need to do and I think then after that there’s no excuses for us players.

"We know what the league’s like, it’s a tough league physically. With a couple of wins we’ll get up there, and I believe we will get a couple of wins and build on it. Our first win will come it’s just when and once we do we’ll kick on.”

Even with tough results on the pitch, sometimes including quite disappointing set-backs, such as at home to Athlone Town when an 88th minute goal denied the Mounthawk Park outfit a share of the spoils, Gaxha says the squad are really enjoying the experience.

“We love it, we absolutely love it,” he said.

"There’s nothing better than playing football. There’s nothing better than coming down the country playing games, despite the results. We’re obviously disappointed, but for everyone we go into every game first of all to enjoy it, because that’s the main thing.

"Then we need to move on to win. It sounds a bit because we're losing games, people expect me say I’m not enjoying it, but we’re loving it, we’re loving every single minute of it and we want to carry on and keep building and eventually get the wins on the board.”

The fans too seem to be quite enjoying the ride, turning out for a fourth straight full-house in Mounthawk Park.

“As us players we appreciate every single person who buys a ticket,” Gaxha stressed.

"I appreciate everyone who buys a ticket, because at the end of the day if that was an empty KDL it could have been a different result, so I think they push us on even more. We thrive off that.

"I definitely thrive off it. They’re paying hard-earned money to come watch us. It’s just disappointing we couldn’t get that win for them, but if they keep supporting us, which I’m sure they will, the wins are definitely going to come here.”