Kerry FC snap up Damian Locke as new Head of Academy

Kerry FC have appointed Tralee native Damian Locke as their new Head of Academy.

Locke will be responsible for ensuring a smooth production line of underage talent through to senior level as the new club seeks a future in the League of Ireland.

Locke, who has worked with the FAI in the past as a performance analyst, was assistant manager with Wexford Youths side in the League of Ireland and more recently has been the Football Development Officer at the Munster Technical University (MTU).

Billy Dennehy, Director of Football for Kerry FC, has hailed Locke as the ‘perfect fit’ for the role with the fledgling club.

“He started off playing the game down here,” Dennehy noted.

"Maybe the playing side didn’t go the way he could have liked and he got into coaching quite young. He’s got different experiences within different roles in the game and has showed a great passion for Kerry soccer over the years and, ultimately, they’re the kind of people we want involved.

“He’s from Tralee and he’s another lad I would have played with and against over the years like many different players. We all started off playing for our local teams.

"It’s just great now that there are a lot of people around Kerry who are trying to get back involved with Kerry at a national level and see it progress, because for long enough the conversations have been ‘why isn’t Kerry progressing in the sport?’.

"All the tools are there. It’s great now that people can see the foundations are in place, everything has been done for the best of the Kerry FC players and hopefully that will result in having a senior team, but ultimately that remains to be seen.”

The position of Head of Academy is central to the manner in which Kerry FC intend to go about their business, with very much a firm focus on player development.

“Now that things are developing and growing, it’s an area that we looked at having somebody in specifically to be Head of Academy to align all the underage groups together in terms of that development and pathway into the senior team,” Dennehy continued.

"I think it’s vital that a club is working within similar alignment in terms of the progression both from the individual player’s point of view, but also the age group. That's what Damian will be doing.

"He’s going to be be working with all the age groups and making sure that we’re all aiming in the on direction, and that the development plan is in place from when a player first comes in at 12, 13, 14 right up to senior.”

Locke’s appointment shows that the club are continuing to put the building blocks in place as its bid for a League of Ireland license progresses. With the club set to find out only in November if their bid is to be successful ahead of the new season kicking off in February, it’s important to be able to hit the ground running. By appointing a Head of Academy, it shows the club’s intent to do just that.

“It does,” Dennehy concurred.

"And it’s something we would have been hoping years ago to have these structures within Kerry and in place. It’s obviously taken a lot of hard work by a lot of people just to get to this stage. Thankfully things are evolving now in relation to the players and the performances.

"The Under 19s we had a game against Longford and they won 5-1, some of the performances this season have been very impressive. All that now is leading to the interest and the application for the senior team is in place.

"It’s a very exciting time for Kerry soccer and for every player, boy and girl, who are playing the sport down there that there is potentially that development pathway right the way through – to play to elite level, while living at home in Kerry.

"It’s fantastic, the excitement. It shows for sure we’re analysing how we can do things better as a club and improve different areas and having somebody who is overlooking the Academy structures is certainly something that we look to do.”