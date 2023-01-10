Kerry FC snap up Croatian striker Trpimir Vrljicak

Another day, another signing as Kerry FC ramp up their preparations for the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division, which gets underway next month.

All the Mounthawk Park outfit’s signings to date have been very much of the shop local variety – Kerry natives all – while their latest signing is a little more exotic, albeit with a Kerry twist.

First team manager and director of football Billy Dennehy has snapped up Trpimir Vrljicak, a Croatian national. The 22-year-old Croat is a striker and signs for Kerry FC from Killarney Celtic, with whom he’s been playing since making the move to Ireland from the Czech Republic.

Vrljicak, a native of Medjugorje, went to football school in NK Nertva before signing for Croatian First Division side NK Istra 1961. From there he went on to play first-team football for Junak Sinj, a second division outfit in Croatia.

The 6 ‘4 striker expressed his delight on signing on the dotted line with the fledgling club.

“To be honest, this is a new beginning for me, I really like Kerry,” he said.

"This is a great opportunity for my teammates and I to take a step forward in our careers, we are a young team with an excellent coach and his assistants who can help us a lot and show us many things.

"The only thing I want to say to the fans is that I will always give 150% of myself on the field and that I am hungry for victories and goals.”

Kerry FC boss Billy Dennehy, meanwhile, is enthusiastic about the club’s new signing.

“Tryp is a great guy and a great addition to our squad ahead of the season. We are delighted to give Tryp this opportunity to play at league of Ireland level. His experience is huge for us and with his height, he will be a huge threat in front of goal,” he said.