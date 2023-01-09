Kerry FC sign up Annascaul man and former Sunderland U18 Seán Kennedy

Kerry FC have brought into the fold another young Kerry footballer, Annascaul man Seán Kennedy signing on the dotted line ahead of the new League of Ireland season.

The west Kerry native, a former underage player with Tralee Dynamos, spent time at former Premier League side Sunderland where he made a number of appearances for their Under 18 side before moving back to Ireland where he linked up with Cork City.

At City the former Republic of Ireland Under 15 international played for both the Under 19 and senior sides, before ending his tenure at Turner’s Cross at the end of the 2021 campaign. After a year out, Kennedy is raring to go again.

“I'm delighted to sign for Kerry FC after taking a career break for the past year,” he said.

"I can't wait to get started and looking forward to playing back home. When I got the call from Billy I couldn't turn it down.

"I'm really looking forward to playing in front of all the fans and getting all the support we can here at home in Kerry.”

The signing was warmly welcomed by Kerry FC manager and director of football, Billy Dennehy, himself a former Sunderland man.

“I’m delighted to have secured the services of Seán for 2023,” he said.

"He is a huge asset to us and has proven he can compete at this level of the game. The squad is beginning to take shape and training seasons are intensifying as we begin to take our preseason sessions to the next level.”

Kerry FC’s first game in the League of Ireland, at home to Cobh Ramblers on Friday, February 17, is now just a little over a month away. Season tickets remain on sale according to the club and can be purchased at kerryfc.com.