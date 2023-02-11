Kerry FC sign Tralee native Leo Gaxha from Championship side Sheffield United

Kerry FC has announced the signing of Leo Gaxha from English second-tier side Sheffield United ahead of the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division campaign which begins with the visit of Cobh Ramblers next Friday to Mounthawk Park

In a huge boost to the squad, Gaxha has made the decision to return to Kerry to line out for his home team in the side's first season at senior League of Ireland level.

Gaxha grew up in the Kingdom and played for both St Brendan’s Park and Tralee Dynamos at schoolboy level. Leo has previously signed for Kerry FC, playing at under-15 level for the side before making the move cross-channel when he signed for Sheffield United six years ago.

The 20-year-old forward lined out for the Blades Youth team and also played for the side's Reserves team over the past five seasons, appearing in the FA Youth Cup. Leo has also worn the international shirt for both Ireland and Albania, lining up with Ireland at under 16 and 17 levels while he wore the Albania shirt at under 18 level.

Speaking on his announcement, Gaxha said: “I’m delighted to be back and to sign for Kerry Football Club. I’m absolutely ready to give it everything and to show people we’re not here just to participate. It’s an honour to be back in Kerry and I can’t wait to get going next Friday evening in front of a packed Mounthawk Park”

First-team manager Billy Dennehy said: “Leo is another example of why Kerry Football Club should exist really. He is a young lad from Kerry who did very well to get a move to a big club in the UK, Sheffield United.

"Obviously, for various reasons, Leo is at a stage in his career where he needs the next step and now with Kerry FC in place, that next step can be here at home where he can get back to playing football and an environment where he can show his abilities and his talent while living at home and a having a comfortable environment around him. Leo has shown an unbelievable appetite to come in and be a part of the club and is a prime example for a lot of young players of what a good attitude can achieve. We are delighted to have him on board.”

Gaxha’s signing follows on from the announcement on Friday that Rob Vasiu makes the step up to senior football for Kerry FC.

Vasiu, 19, plays in the right back position and graduates from the Kerry FC Academy where he played with the under-19s. A former St Brendan’s Park player, he signed for Kerry FC six years ago where he has played Under-15, 17 and 19 League of Ireland football representing the Kingdom.

Speaking on his step up to Senior League of Ireland football, Vasiu said: “It’s a great honour to sign with the senior squad, getting the opportunity to represent Kerry in the League of Ireland is a dream I’ve had from a young age. I can’t wait to make the most of it and I’m looking forward to the season getting underway next weekend”

Manager Billy Dennehy said: “Rob is another young player that has come through our academy system here at the club and worked under myself and the coaching staff for the last number of years. The development Rob has made over the last few years has been phenomenal and has all been down to his work rate and attitude and his willingness to improve every day.

"Although he is young in his career he is an example to a lot of other players in the academy on how to train, prepare to train and the effort you need to put into training every day. I’m delighted to give Rob this opportunity to be involved in this senior League of Ireland club. He has a lot of learning to do as a young player still so it will be interesting to see how he develops over the weeks ahead.”