Kerry FC sign former Tipperary underage GAA goalkeeper Callan Scully

Tipperary native Callan Scully is the latest player to sign for Kerry FC, and the 21-year-old goalkeeper joins the fledging club’s SSE Airtricity First Division squad just a day after Austin Stacks GAA club goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie was announced as a new signing for the Tralee-based soccer team.

Scully has joined up with Billy Dennehy’s senior team ahead of the first game of the season against Cobh Ramblers in Mounthawk Park on February 17.

The Tipperary goalkeeper has experience at this level of the game, having played in goal for Limerick FC in the League of Ireland. He also captained the Limerick FC Under 19s and previously played for St Patricks Athletic and Shamrock Rovers at underage level, having played schoolboy football with Nenagh AFC. Scully signs from the UCC Senior side, having appeared in the Munster Senior league over the past two years

Although soccer is the number one choice for Scully, he also played inter-county Gaelic football in Tipperary and wore the no.1 shirt for the Tipperary footballers at minor and under 20 levels.

Speaking on his announcement, Scully said: “I’m delighted to team up with Billy Dennehy and the lads here in Kerry FC. I would consider Kerry a second home, my family own a mobile home in Banna beach and I have spent every summer since the age of three here in the Kingdom. I am delighted to be part of this project and it will be an honour to play for Kerry FC in the first season at this level.”

First-team manager Billy Dennehy said: “Callan is a player that I have seen representing other League of Ireland clubs over the last couple of years and when he expressed an interest to come into Kerry FC I was interested to see how he would get on. Callan has shown an unbelievable attitude, commitment and desire to be part of Kerry Football Club.

"Being a student at University in Cork, he travelled down for training sessions and has trained really well. We are delighted to give him the opportunity to be part of Kerry FC’s first-team group for the 2023 season. Again like all the other young players in the group, I am looking to see how he develops over the weeks and months ahead.”