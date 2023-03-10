Kerry FC sign exciting young midfielder Cian Barrett from Shamrock Rovers on loan deal

Kerry FC have secured the signing of Cian Barrett – the son of former Republic of Ireland international Graham Barrett – on a loan deal from Shamrock Rovers.

The 17-year-old Barrett is a very welcome addition to Billy Dennehy’s squad as Kerry FC settle into life in the League of Ireland First Division.

Barrett signed for the Shamrock Rovers Academy and played at under 15 level before moving across Dublin to Shelbourne to play in the EA Sports MU17 League of Ireland. Last year, he made the switch back to Tallaght and re-signed for the Shamrock Rovers senior squad.

Barrett – who will wear the number 22 shirt for the season – plays in midfield and is a versatile player. He considers himself comfortable in a central role or on the right side of midfield.

The Dubliner is the son of former Irish international Graham Barrett, who played for Arsenal, Coventry City, Falkirk in Scotland, and Shamrock Rovers, among other clubs. He also made six appearances for the Republic of Ireland senior team between 2002 and 2004.

Cian Barrett has worn the international jersey at under 15 level, securing 10 caps for Ireland.

“The main reason why I’ve decided to sign for Kerry FC is that I believe it’s a great opportunity to grow not just as a player but as a person too. It’s a great opportunity to get minutes and first-team games under my belt,” Barrett said.

“I think it’ll do me the world of good being in a dressing room with men and playing games that mean something. Also being away from home to provide for myself and learning how to grow up. So when I first spoke to the gaffer (Dennehy) and heard his plans, I jumped on it immediately as I think it’s a very clever and exciting project happening here.”

Kerry FC manager Dennehy said: “Cian is a young player from Shamrock Rovers who has a good pedigree in the game for the last number of years, having been involved in the first team environment with Rovers, training with them and all that goes with it.

"In relation to his own development, he is obviously at a stage in his career where he needs to make the step into first-team football. After interest from other clubs, it’s very pleasing to see a player like Cian wanting to come to us here in Kerry FC and show that interest in moving down here and representing our club.

"After a couple of conversations with Stephen Bradley and the staff in Shamrock Rovers, it was great to hear the potential they see in Cian and now it’s about him trying to maximise that here in the first team environment. What we have created here in Kerry is an environment for young players to come in and develop and grow so it will be interesting to see how Cian develops over the next few months and weeks and we all would like to welcome him into the club. I hope to see his development over the coming weeks in training and I hope Kerry FC can help his growth and development over the season ahead.”

Kerry FC play First Division leaders Galway United this evening at 7.45pm in Eamonn Deacy Park in Galway, with the league’s newcomers looking to build on last week’s impressive draw at home to Treaty United.

Galway United have won their first three matches and are top of the division with a maximum nine points. They are one of the favourites to win promotion to the Premier Division but Dennehy isn’t overawed by the enormity of the task facing his team this evening .

“I don’t think any game worries me. We’re going out there to try and get a result in every game no matter who we are playing against,” he said. “Look, we’re under no illusions. It’s going to be very, very difficult because Galway are a full professional team for the last number of years, and one of the favourites to be promoted, but that’s the challenge for us now to see where we are compared to them.”

Player availability update

Kerry FC will be without Andy Quaid who was sent off against Treaty United last weekend and who serves a one-match suspension this weekend.

Mark Carey remains on the long-term injury list and won’t be available for the foreseeable future. Junior Ankomah, Graham O’Reilly and Stephen McCarthy won’t be available to travel to Eamonn Deacy Park this evening.

Trpimir Vrlijack, who missed the game against Treaty United with an ankle injury, remains a doubt and will be subject to a late fitness test to see if he can make the squad.

Matt Keane, who suffered a broken nose in the 1-3 loss to Bray Wanderers, passed a fitness test and played against Treaty United last weekend. He is available for selection once more.

New signing Cian Barrett is available to Billy Dennehy for this evening’s fixture in Galway.