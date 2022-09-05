Kerry FC player Daniel Okwute signs for English League Two side Stockport County

Daniel Okwute in action for Kerry against Drogheda United in the U-19 League of Ireland Shield semi-final at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Highly talented Kerry FC player Daniel Okwute could have a bright future ahead for him after signing for English League Two side Stockport County.

After excelling for the Kerry Under-17 and 19 teams his talent was spotted by cross-channel scouts and after a trial with Stockport County he came up trumps and has now signed the dotted line with the club.

The club says that they are delighted that he was very impressive whilst being on trial with Stockport County for the last few weeks, after a prolific season in the Irish U-19 league where he is the top scorer, with 17 goals in 16 games.

Lightning fast, direct and clinical in the box, Okwute has signed a contract until 2024 at Edgeley Park, with the option for an additional year.

Stockport County first-team manager Dave Challinor said: “Daniel is a project for us. He’s a highly rated young player from Ireland who came in and spent a week with us and showed some real good things and great belief in himself, despite being thrown in at the deep end with our squad.

“He’s a goal scorer, who, with the right guidance and development we feel can make a real impact. We will get him accustomed to full-time training and see what a development plan and games programme looks like over the coming months.”

Director of Football at Stockport County Simon Wilson said: “Daniel is young pacey attacking player, who we think with the right development plan can be an exciting future talent for the club.”

“Following a successful trial period with the first team at Carrington, in which he made a significant impression both on and off the pitch, we are delighted to welcome him in and start working together.”

This is a very exciting chapter in Daniel’s football career and he now has an opportunity to make a professional career for himself in the beautiful game. His colleagues in Kerry FC will miss him greatly but they will follow his cross-channel exploits with great interest and wish him well in a new chapter of his football career.