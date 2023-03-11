Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy takes responsibility for team’s heavy defeat away to Galway United

In his heart of hearts on Friday morning Billy Dennehy probably didn’t expect Kerry FC win get much from his team’s visit to the league leaders Galway United that night. He can’t have expected his team to have been on the wrong side of a 9-1 drubbing either. Why else would he have set up his team to take the game to a team unbeaten in three games, and that has only conceded one goal (from a penalty)?

"I think for me as a manager, I think it’s probably a learning curve for me as well in respect of we probably went out with an approach of taking the game to Galway, we wanted to be on the front foot similar to the last game against Treaty. We wanted to start well, get on the front foot and look to create chances and score goals because I believe we have great attacking players in the team that can go out and play that way for us,” an understandably very disappointed Dennehy said reflecting on the game.

“But unfortunately in the defensive areas we probably look like we are conceding a lot of chances and we probably don’t look like we can build that foundation for the forward players to have that bit of freedom yet. That’s on me tonight. We probably went out against Galway to attack the game when maybe a more conservative approach would have been the way to go.

“As a club we want to play on the front foot and try and create chances and score but obviously we need, especially for games like tonight, to be more solid first and try not to concede too many chances.”

The gulf in class between the league’s new boys, Kerry FC, and a near professional set-up such as Galway United is, was laid bare for Dennehy and his players. They conceded early, and once the floodgates opened Galway scored at will. They were 5-0 up at half time, 6-0 ahead when Ryan Kelliher scored a consolation for the visitors with a headed goal after 68 minutes, and were eventually beaten 9-1.

“Tonight was obviously a very very difficult night. To be honest, coming into the league as a new team and new club, this was one of the fears of mine of happening, and unfortunately it did tonight,” Dennehy said.

"Overall, I think the last couple of games we’d made a lot of progress in relation to the performance levels of some of the players. I suppose the momentum we had coming off the last home game, but undoubtedly tonight against Galway was another step up, another level for the players to see as individuals down on the pitch and for us to see as a club as well.

“I think it was very evident to see the difference between the full-time player and an amateur club really, in relation to the fitness levels and the physicality that Galway had. It was really down to an intensity that a lot of our lads wouldn’t have played against before in terms of having to be aware of a lot of covering positions, runners and a lot of the basics of the game, like set-pieces, which we had spoken about over the last number of weeks as well.”

Bloodied but unbowed, the Kerry manager was again grateful for the travelling Kerry support in Deacy Park, and says he and the team will bounce back from this experience and put the learnings from it in place ahead of next Friday’s trip to Wexford FC.

“Again, the people that were there from Kerry they stayed to the very end and clapped the players after the game. We’re very appreciative and grateful for that, it really gives everyone a lift when they supporters are there they way they are, and giving them that support especially after the bad nights like tonight was,” Dennehy said.

"That’s what really motivates me to keep going in the direction we are. We’ve played tonight’s game with players that were in school today. You know, when you put that into context it’s a big big gap where we’re at as a club compared to other clubs in the league.

“This experience, will in the long run… hopefully they’ll take a lot of learnings from it. Always as a team and a club and individually you take learnings from nights like this, and there’s no doubt we all will after tonight. The good thing about this sport is there’s always the next game, win, lose or draw, you always have to go again, and that’s what we’ll do. We’ll get ready to go again next week and it’s just unfortunate that we’re not at home next week, it would have been great to be back at home in front of our supporters to give us a lift again. But we’ll go away from home next week and try to put a lot of mistakes from tonight right. The good thing about this game is when you’re down you don’t stay down, you get up and you go again and that’s what we’ll do.”