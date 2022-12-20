Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy ready to face the challenge of League of Ireland football head on

In the football parlance of being two-footed, Billy Dennehy will now have to be two-hatted. Already on board as Director of Football with the League of Ireland’s newest club, Kerry FC, he has now slipped on a second, more familiar hat: that of team manager of the nascent club.

On the one hand (or foot) Dennehy is stepping on to completely new ground. He has never managed a senior soccer team before, even though his playing and coaching career in the English Leagues and the League of Ireland has given him huge insight into the business of team management. On the other hand, Dennehy couldn’t be walking into a more familiar job. After all, the new Kerry FC senior team will be built largely on a number of players migrating up from the Kerry FC Under-19 team Dennehy has managed for the last couple of seasons.

On his appointment as team manager, the Tralee native said: “It was something I took into consideration over the last couple of weeks. I think that if I didn’t accept the opportunity it’s something I might live to regret. So it’s a very proud moment for me and for my family and I’m very grateful to be able to lead the team out here for our first game of the season in the League of Ireland at Mounthawk Park.”

As Director of Football and senior team manager Dennehy will be at the apex of the Kerry FC pyramid, but over the course of a 15-minute press conference on Monday – at which the team’s first two signings, Matt Keane and Sean McGrath, were introduced – Dennehy refers to the team of coaches and staff that have brought Kerry FC to be a reality and who will continue to work with the senior squad and underage structures.

"I’m the type of person where if I’m involved in a project and people are there from the start then we go together. If you’re in the trenches since the start of this and you’ve come up along… you know, a lot of people might say to bring in experienced people at this level but we’re all here together now. All those people I’ve mentioned before, James Sugrue, Conor McCarthy, Derek O’Shea, Chris Hegarty, Philomena Bates – I know I’m forgetting to mention some others – all those people will be involved in the first team as well as having a good overview of the Academy as well. That’s important within an club I think, that you can see that internal promotion path for people within the group, people who’ve come in to provide their value and worth and show how committed they are.

“I am a very proud Kerry man and very proud of where I am from. I am very proud of the start that I had in the game here. The amount of volunteers that go into keeping grassroots football going to give young players the opportunity to play the sport.

"(League of Ireland football in Kerry) wasn’t around in my time, and I always thought when I was representing many clubs that I would love to be doing this for Kerry also. Then when I retired and came back coaching, I was asked the question why are you starting your coaching career in Kerry, why would you not go to other clubs and areas where I could progress, but for me it was about coming back and starting something where I started my playing career.

" I could see this so clearly and so consistently for so many years that this was possible. I used to be telling the likes of (KDL chairman and Kerry FC General manager) Sean O’Keeffe and everybody around here that this was possible, we could do this. I think the players historically over many years have always showed they were talented soccer players. They always had the ability, they just didn’t have the platform to show it here and now what we have been able to create is the platform that young players can now come into the club and strive to play at the highest level in the country while living at home."

Now that he is the gaffer, has Dennehy a philosophy, a style of play, he wants Kerry FC to play?

"Everybody has expectations of themselves of what they’re trying to achieve, and I’m no different in a football context. First you have to analyse what you have within the group, their strengths and weaknesses, and try to utilise the strengths as much as possible. We’re not really sure of that yet because we’re still finalising the squad, but once we have our group together we’ll try to figure out their strengths as a group and play to those strengths whatever they might be. For me it’s about getting players who are comfortable in the environment, who are able to improve in the environment, and then giving them the tools to be able to perform in a match.

“As an individual I have never been a person that set long term plans or goals. I have always been somebody that took things day by day in terms of how you work and how you operate, and how you prepare and perform. Ultimately if you’re doing the right things consistently on a daily basis it will ultimately lead to progression,” he said. “The players coming here will see that. It’s literally one training session at a time, you cannot plan too far beyond that because there are so many variables involved in this game that can impact a result. All you can impact is how you prepare for training, how you work in training, how you recover from training, and you go again.

“For me now in this role, like tonight, I’ll prepare for training, I’ll analyse training, I’ll review training and look to implement things for the next session, and it’s a continuous cycle.

“We know for sure it is going to be a big challenge ahead of us. We understand that but challenges are there to be taken head on. And if can do that now, living in Kerry with your family around you, and the support of the local area behind you, I have no doubt over time that this club will be able to compete with most clubs around the country.”

Does he think that coming in from managing the Kerry Under-19s will be an advantage in his new job?

"Yeah I suppose it’s an advantage having an overall view of the club. Stepping in from the under-19s does give me a good oversight of the players that are coming through. Over the last five years we have put a structure in place for those players coming up, but in relation to the senior team it’s like anything, nobody is guaranteed anything. You have to come in here and earn your position in the squad and earn your position on the pitch and that’s the way it will be. We have added in senior players with great experience and great attitude, and we’ve already shown the younger players in training is that we’re stepping up a couple of levels now so they need to work hard to get up to those levels.