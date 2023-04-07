Kerry FC hoping Good Friday can become great one against visiting Finn Harps to Tralee

LEAGUE OF IRELAND FIRST DIVISION

Kerry FC v Finn Harps

Friday, April 7

Mounthawk Park, Tralee at 7.45pm

Will this be the one? Can this be the one?

Kerry FC are still chasing their first win of the season (they might even settle for what would be their second draw and point) and playing a team that will be coming off the back of a 410-kilometre road trip and a 7-1 beating in their previous game, could be as good a place to get that elusive win.

Finn Harps have six points from a win and three draws – showing early form that certainly trump Friday’s opposition – and yet the sit just two places above Kerry FC in the First Division. What’s more, they are coming from their Donegal base of Ballybofey still smarting, presumably, from the 7-1 thumping they took away to Waterford FC last weekend. Of course, the reaction to that loss could go one of two ways, and Kerry FC will be hoping the northerners don’t come with a reactionary kick to be taken out on the League’s new boys.

Billy Dennehy will also be hoping a player he is familiar with won’t come back to Mounthawk Park to bite the hand that initially nourished his football career. Finn Harps were 7-0 down last weekend when Daniel Okwute scored a consolation goal for the visitors.

Okwute, from Tralee, was an Academy player with Kerry FC before signing for Stockport County in England from the Kerry U-19 team last September. He is currently on loan to Finn Harps for the season, and has started most of his new club’s games in a front three.

“I think Finn Harps are in a similar position to ourselves in terms of the squad they have, the inexperience they have in their group, the new players that have come in and haven’t played in the league before,” Dennehy says of Friday’s opposition.

“There is a couple of teams in that bracket, although Finn Harps budget-wise are obviously operating at a completely different level to us, like all teams are. They paid a decent fee to get Daniel Okwute, one of our old players, on loan for the year. That shows where we are compared to other teams, but it’s a 90-minute game and Finn Harps will be the same as us in terms of the inexperienced players in their group

“We’ll be going in to it as we have for the last few games and that’s to win the game. I think the frustrating thing for us within the group and for the players is we can see we’re not far away and we can see within these games there’s not that much in it. We’re just pushing for that next step and I think once the players realise they can do that then that belief grows within themselves as well.

On the team news front the manager said: “We’re down seven or eight injury-wise, and a lot of that is down to the intensity of the game and the training and players coming into this environment for the first time. It take a lot to be at this level and to train and play at this level every week, you really have to look after your body inside at training and outside of it as well.

“Lads who have been around have seen that and they manage their bodies quite well, then there’s other lads who’ve come in and are finding it a bit difficult physically at the moment and are picking up injuries.”