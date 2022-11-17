Kerry FC games will be huge boost to local economy as county looks forward to League of Ireland soccer

The granting of an SSE Airtricity League of Ireland licence for Kerry FC to compete in the First Division has been welcomed by, from left, Brian Ainscough, Chief Executive Officer of Kerry FC, KDL chairperson Sean O’Keeffe, Billy Dennehy, Director of Football of Kerry FC, and KDL vice-chairperson Gerardine Nagle.

Businesses in Tralee and the game of soccer right across Kerry is expected to receive a huge boost in the coming years following the granting of a League of Ireland licence to Kerry FC this week, with the local economy expected to benefit from a financial spin-off from over 20 home games at Mounthawk Park.

Speaking at a press conference this morning at the KDL’s headquarters in Mounthawk Park, KDL chairperson Sean O’Keeffe said a lot of money will go into the local economy with the arrival of League of Ireland soccer in Kerry, and said the KDL and Kerry FC will be working closely with the business community in Tralee to develop relationship that will benefit all parties.

"When you bring a lot of people to an area they spend money. They stay overnight, they spend in shops, it’s good for everybody. Everyone that will come up (to Mounthawk Park) we hope they will buy season tickets, that they will support the club, so that’s money coming into out club and money going back out into the community,” Mr O’Keeffe said.

"We’re getting a huge reaction from places like Donegal, Finn Harps, Waterford, looking forward to coming to Kerry, overnighting, coming on trains, coming on buses, so that’s all money going into the local economy. We really believe it will be very good for the local economy and we very much want to work with local businesses to help everybody, to lift all boats, and to make this a success.”

On the issue of team sponsorship, Mr O’Keeffe said while they would welcome “big money” from anyone, the preferred model is to target multiples avenues of sponsorship revenue.

"We have a strategy in place where we want to work with lots of different sponsors. There are lots of opportunities that we have devised, and we’re bringing in a company in to help us and guide us along that process. We’ve had lots of very solid inquiries from business and from today we start engaging with those people,” he said.

"There is a very good feel-good factor around this project. The fact it’s Kerry, which is a massive sporting county. A lot of companies want to come in behind us and we’re looking forward to engaging with them, and I think we’ll give them a good product. The relationship with the business community is something we will be expanding and building on.”

Kerry FC got confirmation of their successful licence application on Wednesday morning, and Director of Football Billy Dennehy said the next phase of the process will start immediately, the main element of which will be player recruitment and putting a management team and structure in place.

It is expected the manager of the new Kerry FC team will be announced in the next week or two, while player recruitment will be ramped up ahead of the start of the 2022/’23 season, which kicks off in February.

Kerry FC will start life in the First Division of the SSE Airtricity League, alongside nine other clubs, including Galway United, Bray Wanderers, Waterford United, Cobh Ramblers, Treaty United and Finn Harps.

We’ve obviously been preparing for this so we’re not starting totally cold. There are certain things we couldn’t fulfil without formally having the licence, one of those things was the manager’s role,” Dennehy said, who re-emphasised that Kerry FC will not be paying players or going with “a big budget to try and recruit and invest heavily in a senior team”.

“The club will be structured from the bottom right the way up to the top, so no matter who the manager is for a certain period of time the structures of the club will always remain the same,” Dennehy said. “In terms of the Academy side of things that has all been operating for the last number of years anyway. Last year was the under-14s, 15s, 17s and 19s within the Kerry District League banner for the first time, so all of those are now transferred to Kerry FC, so they are all up and running for the past number of weeks which is fantastic. The players are coming in training in big numbers and there is a great appetite to get the season started. Now with the senior team there will be a lot of progress from the players who were under 19 last year, and a lot of players have expressed their interest in coming in straight away, which is great. There is a great eagerness to go and represent Kerry.”

Brian Ainscough, CEO of Kerry FC, wouldn’t be drawn on specific figures in relation to the investment already put into the new club, or how much money will be needed to finance the new team, but he did say the licencing process was such that the club had to prove that they are financially sustainable.

"We had to meet criteria that we could cover all our expenses for the year. The FAI don’t want any black eyes, (don’t want) to bring a club that can’t pay salaries of administrators, players, travel and all that. If you think about those numbers for what a normal club is… we had to meet all that criteria and it is significant. We have investors over in America who helped us get this thing off the ground.”

Asked about Kerry FC trying to carve out its own space on the Kerry sporting landscape and win the hearts and minds of the Kerry public, particularly with the success of the Kerry GAA senior team this year, Billy Dennehy said: "Genuinely I never see anybody within the county competing with each other. The GAA has a fantastic history and a great culture in the county and that will never change, it shouldn’t change. We're all very proud of and support Kerry GAA. We’re part of that community as well.

"I think what we’re trying to do is provide that avenue for lads who want to make a career and a life for themselves in soccer. The GAA has a fantastic structure going from recreational level to club level and inter-county level, but if you look at the soccer structures here historically, you have a fantastic recreational level, with the clubs putting in great platforms for League of Ireland up to as certain standard with the underage teams. But it was really a black stop for all the players after that, whereas now this is the last piece and they can continue right the way through that pathway.”

In the new 10-team First Division, it is expected that each team will play each other four times, giving Kerry FC 36 league fixtures, 18 at home and 18 away. With some Cup fixtures, and one or two pre-season friendlies, that could amount to 23 or 24 home games at Mounthawk Park.

Tralee native but Boston-based Steven Conway – a director of Kerry FC – said he hopes and expects the Kerry public will get behind the team and project and support the team in strong numbers.

"The Friday night games will give people in the town and around the county a sporting outlet that won’t directly compete with football or hurling or basketball. From talking to people already they are looking forward to Friday night soccer, and I think the numbers (of supporters) will be good over the season. We have to make sure the club is run as professionally as we can.”