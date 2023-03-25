Kerry FC condemn racist social media abuse of players

Kerry FC have released a statement condemning racist abuse on social media of some of its players during Friday evening's First Division clash with Athlone Town Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Kerry FC released a statement on Saturday morning condemning what it described as ‘racist abuse’ of its players on social media during Friday evening’s 0-1 League of Ireland First Division defeat to Athlone Town in Mounthawk Park.

The development comes a day after the FAI said they were working with the Gardaí after underage Republic of Ireland players were subjected to ‘vile and horrific racist abuse’ on social media platforms.

"Kerry FC is shocked, disappointed and angry at racist abuse of our players on social media during our game against Athlone Town last night,” Kerry FC’s statement read.

"Kerry FC is working with the FAI and League of Ireland to Kick it Out of our game. Kerry FC condemns discrimination in football and will not tolerate any form of hate towards any of our players or staff.

"Mounthawk Park and Kerry FC is a community where all people are welcome regardless of race, ethnicity and other diverse backgrounds.”