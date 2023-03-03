Kerry FC claim first ever point in hard-fought draw with Treaty United

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

Kerry FC 1

Treaty United 1

Firsts are still very much the order of the day for Kerry FC and, after a battling performance, the Kerry side claimed their first ever point in the League of Ireland much to the delight of the 1,200 sell-out crowd at Mounthawk Park.

It was no less than the Kingdom deserved in a display that showed quality, resolve and plenty of courage having been forced to navigate the last thirty five minutes of action with ten men following the dismissal of Andy Quaid on a second yellow card.

Everyone involved with the club – especially manager Billy Dennehy – will be delighted not just with the result, but with the progression the side showed from the opening two rounds.

Not conceding from a set-piece, despite a lot of pressure from Limerick late on, is evidence for progress being made, correcting an issue that haunted the green machine last time out against Bray Wanderers.

Indeed, there was plenty to be encouraged about from the league new-comers in the first half. Overall Treaty probably had the majority of the chances, and looked that much more threatening.

At the very least you could say that the Limerick men caused the Kerry defence more bother than Kerry did theirs. All the same Kerry showed some genuine quality. Seán McGrath looking very close to best on show in a sparking first half display of nous and close control.

Indeed, the Kerry midfielder was key to the build up to the home side’s opening goal, getting Leo Gaxha – again a bright light for the Kingdom – on the ball before the former Sheffield United man took it to the end line before passing across the face of goal for Seán Kennedy to score the game’s opening goal eight minutes it.

It was also the first ever Kerry FC goal at Mounthawk Park and the first time the fledgling club led a game. They looked comfortable enough in that position, even if Treaty did come on stronger thereafter with a host of chances including when Dean George forced a save from Wayne Guthrie on twelve minutes and when Enda Curran shot wide seven minutes after that.

Kerry did continue to create the odd chance here and there – Gaxha very nearly putting Nathan Gleeson through on 23 minutes only to ever so slightly over-hit his chance – but as the game approached the half hour mark Treaty were looking that much more threatening.

The visitors made the breakthrough on 31 minutes with Conor Barry crossing from the left – a cross that came off the Kerry FC crossbar – before Enda Curran directed home with a sliding finish.

Treaty had further chances to take the lead before the break, but so too did Kerry with a McGrath chance saved by Shane Hallahan just before half-time.

A nice way to round out the half for the Kingdom and they seemed to carry that momentum with them into the second half with some decent play early in the half including a chance for Gaxha two minutes in.

Gradually, however, Limerick began to reassert a measure of control with chances for Barry and Curran – the latter after a poorly hit kick-out by Guthrie was picked up by the Treaty man before some brilliant last gasp defending by Kalen Spillane saved the day. 54 minutes gone.

Four minutes after that the home side’s task was made all the more difficult with Andy Quaid picking up a second yellow for a clumsy challenge on Treaty half-time sub Colin Conroy on 59 minutes.

The task now for Kerry was seemingly to hang on for the final half hour to take a first point. To be fair, though, they didn’t stop playing with ambition as a beautiful through ball from captain Matt Keane to Gaxha on 71 minutes proved. Gaxha’s effort agonisingly wide.

It was still very much a backs-to-the-wall effort, of course, with Wayne Guthrie – close to the man-of-the-match – having to be at his best two minutes later to deny Curran his second of the evening.

Kerry now living dangerously with Kevin Williams forced to save on the line from a Dean George effort on 75 minutes, and Conor Barry shooting narrowly wide with the rebound.

Despite continuous pressure, despite Wayne Guthrie being forced to save another chance deep into injury time – a Marc Ludden free being flicked on by Martin Coughlan on 92 minutes – the Kingdom held on for a famous result.

It was no less than they deserved and the cheer which went up at full-time said it all. The home crowd appreciated the effort and recognised the significance of the result.

Onwards and upwards for the new boys.

KERRY FC: Wayne Guthrie, Seán O’Connell, Shane Guthrie, Kalen Spillane, Seán McGrath, Matt Keane, Leo Gaxha, Seán Kennedy, Andy Quaid, Kevin Williams, Nathan Gleeson Subs: Graham O’Reilly for S Guthrie, 63, Ronan Teahan for S McGrath, 65, Cian Brosnan for N Gleeson, 76

TREATY UNITED: Shane Hallahan, Ben O’Riordan, Marc Ludden, Lee Devitt, Anthony O’Donnell, Conor Barry, Dean George, Andrew Spain, William Armshaw, Enda Curran, Mark Walsh Subs: Colin Conroy for B O’Riordan, half-time, Alec Byrne for W Armshaw, 65, Success Edogun for D George, 76, Martin Coughlan for C Barry, 81

REFEREE: Eoghan O’Shea