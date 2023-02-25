Kerry FC boss Billy Dennehy says there were ‘lots of positives’ against Bray but it was ‘the basics that cost us’

Billy Dennehy: 'We kind of gave ourselves a mountain to climb with some of the goals that we gave away…it’s the basic principles of the game that are letting us down at the moment'

Kerry FC have to walk before they can run. Manager Billy Dennehy knows that, but equally he cannot wait for Kerry FC fans to see the team in full flight and he is excited by that.

Dennehy’s made history on Friday night with their first ever League of Ireland goal, Leo Gaxha finding the Bray Wanderers net early in the second half to half The Seagulls’ two-goal lead, but basic errors – they conceded two very similar goals from corners – meant that it was merely a consolation goal at the end of a 3-1 defeat at the Carlisle Grounds.

Dennehy believes that things will come good for his side but only if they can cut out the ground-level mistakes.

“We were speaking about it inside and we kind of gave ourselves a mountain to climb with some of the goals that we gave away…it’s the basic principles of the game that are letting us down at the moment,” Dennehy reflected after the team’s first away game.

“Once the game opens up and the shackles come off you can see a few passages of play where we created some really good chances. We scored one and possibly could have had two or three more. We are creating lots of chances and there is lots of positives but, at the same time, we can’t keep making things difficult for ourselves.”

Despite the frustration at the concession of such goals, one overwhelming positive was the sight of so many bodies in the away end at the Carlisle Grounds. Dennehy can’t help but smile as he talks about them, and his number one aim is to give the passionate and growing number of Kerry FC supporters something to smile and cheer about too.

“It was amazing. We went over to the supporters there at the end to appreciate them for coming up. I was surprised at how many were there and they stayed around, it was fantastic,” he said, genuinely appreciative of the support in Bray.

“That’s who we are. We understand where we are as a club. We’ve no history or culture but we’re creating it from the ground. We’re creating all this from scratch. We appreciate every single person that comes to support us and they’re the people that we represent when we play. That probably disappoints us more that we’re not able to send them away a bit happier but those days will come too.

“Everybody realises the history of what it’s taken to get here and how difficult it’s been to get there but in saying that; we’re not here just to be a bit-part of the league. We’re here to have an impact on the league and on Irish football so we know it’ll take a bit of time but just from our own standards that individually... we know that it wasn’t anything other than the basics that cost us tonight. Two set-pieces cost us a result and when you’re coming away from a game where that’s happened you’re disappointed because you feel like you could have got a result if the basics were a bit better."