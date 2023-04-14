Kerry FC boss Billy Dennehy looking forward to measuring up against Waterford FC and manager Keith Long

Kerry FC head to the Regional Sports Centre in Waterford this evening for what is expected to be a daunting task for the League’s newcomers against a Waterford FC side looking for their third consecutive win and their fourth in five games.

Waterford currently lie third in the First Division, with 14 points from a possible 21, but they do have a game in hand on second placed Bray Wanderers, who are on 15 points from eight games, and the pre-season predictions that it would be Galway United and Waterford FC fighting it out for the top two places looks like that will be the case.

To underline the extent of Waterford’s ambitions this season is how they sacked manager Danny Searle just five games into the new season after results and performances weren’t deemed good enough. That the had won two, drawn two and lost one of those first five games shows how ruthless the club was in removing Searle, the former Aldershot boss, and replacing him with former Bohemians manager Keith Long at the end of March.

At the time of Searle’s sacking Waterford were fifth in the First Division, albeit with a game in hand, but that was obviousy regarded as a poor return on the investment in a squad that saw Barry Baggley, Chris Conn-Clarke and Tom Donaghy sign on loan from owner Andy Pilley’s main club, Fleetwood Town. Ronan Coughlan has been another significant signing and Long’s arrival as manager seems to have steadied the ship with back to back wins against Finn Harps (7-1) and Cobh Ramblers (3-1).

It all makes for a potential long evening for Kerry FC at the RSC, but manager Billy Dennehy is less concerned about Waterford’s fortunes and more about how his team can build on last week’s 1-1 draw with Finn Harps.

"I think we haven’t hit our best yet, we haven’t hit our stride in terms of a team. We’re getting closer every week and Waterford obviously will be a massive game for us away from home. Going up to a club that has brought in a very very experienced management group and their intentions are very clear on what they are looking to achieve, promotion from the league. It’ll be another test to see where we’re at and that’s something we are looking forward to,” Dennehy told The Kerryman.

“Waterford have brought in Keith Long from Bohemians who is, in my opinion, over the last number of years been one of the best managers in the Premier Division. You look at all the players who have come through Keith Long and his development [of players] over the last number of years has been phenomenal. For Waterford to have him as their first team manager in the First Division, along with bringing in Alan Reynolds, who was the assistant manager at Derry City who are top of the league, to bring him back to Waterford as their assistant manager is huge, and it shows their intent as a club.

“But for us, me and [James Sugrue] and the coaching staff, we’re at the other end of it in terms of we’re young and we’re hungry and we’re learning and we’re trying to get to the levels that they’ve been at and are operating at, and that’s good motivation for us. The challenge for us it to see how we do compare to these managers and coaches.

“They’ve got probably seven or eight players who could be playing in the Premier Division, and that’s the strength of the squad they have. They have threats from all over the pitch, I’ve seen their goals from last week and you can see they can score in many different ways.”

Despite the enormity of the task this evening in Waterford, Dennehy firmly believes that Kerry FC are not far away from that breakthrough win, and whatever about the results of their games so far – two draws and six defeats – that the level of performances so far has been encouraging.

“At this level you take a lot from every game. You’re probably punished a lot more within moments in games that we probably would have been at the underage level and that’s been the biggest learning for me,” he said. “You look at all the games and we’ve been very competitive in most of them, it’s just been very small moments within games, bar the Galway game obviously, that decided the result.

"And in one way it’s been a positive for us because it shows how close we are, and on the other side it’s a small bit frustrating because we know that as a group if we can cut out those lapses in concentration, and on the game management side be a small bit cuter at times that could have a big effect on the final result.”

The manager said he is expecting a few players back for tonight’s game who haven’t been available for a few weeks, and he is pleased with how the whole squad is training and contributing overall.

“I think we’re getting to that stage now where we can start to see a lot of players within the group are starting to have more of an impact, there’s more players involved and the players on the fringes are pushing all the time as well, which is brilliant. The attitude within the group and the influence within the group in terms of the players who aren’t playing but driving the standards all the time is key, because they’re the ones who will come in and impact the game, and impact performances and results when we need them to.

"We’re definitely getting to a good place now where nearly everybody is starting to push for a place within the team and on the bench as well, and that’s a big positive for us.”

LEAGUE OF IRELAND FIRST DIVISION

Waterford FC v Kerry FC

Friday, April 14

Waterford Regional Sports Centre at 7.45pm