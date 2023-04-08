Kerry FC boss Billy Dennehy hails ‘another great night’ even as wait for win goes on

It’ll happen. It’s as simple as that. It will happen.

That it was so close to happening on Friday night, well, that only proves the point. Sooner, we would suggest, rather than later, Kerry FC are going to win their first game.

Mounthawk Park was once again rocking with the full-house signs up on the Monavalley facility from early in the week and for the bones of half an hour it looked as though that first win was tantalisingly within grasp.

Alas a Ryan Flood goal midway through the second half scuppered that chance, negating Seán McGrath’s brilliant first half finish, leading to a well-deserved share of the spoils.

“It was another great night,” an upbeat Kerry FC boss Billy Dennehy said post match.

“Obviously the win would have been the icing on the cake a bit, but when you’re going into a game you’re looking for a performance, because there’s many variables that impact a result.

"The performance and the grit of the team and the work ethic is what you feel pride in watching. It’s important, and I like that’s what we had tonight. The starting team was so young. Cian Barrett making his debut, seventeen years of age, Ronan Teahan eighteen years of age, Seán McGrath twenty years of age.

"They played with so much maturity and so much passion for Kerry and what we’re trying to achieve here. That will stand them in good stead going forward.

"We would’ve been a lot more happy with the win, but the performance of the players I was very proud of them and what they’ve given the supporters tonight.”

Read More

Of course, Finn Harps brought plenty to the table as well, particularly Kerry ex-pat Daniel Okwute now of Stockport County and on loan with the Donegal outfit. Even then it took a lapse in Kerry concentration for the Harps to nip in for the equaliser.

“Yeah it was [a lapse in concentration],” Dennehy noted.

“Finn Harps had a difficult result themselves last week. We knew that they’d look for a big reaction like we did a couple of weeks ago. We knew it wouldn’t be an easy game, but I felt we started well, started on the front foot.

"We scored a very good goal, good combination around the box and a great run by Seán McGrath. We were very pleased with that side of things, but at this level momentum in games will shift throughout halves and throughout games, and certainly Finn Harps had their moments as well.

"Overall the clear-cut chances we created, their keeper pulled off some brilliant saves, and we were always kind of on the front foot pushing on looking to score.

"The guys at the back when they had to defend did really well. Sam [Adalensanusi] , Kevin [Williams] did really well and they’re obviously up against an old team mate, Daniel Okwute who’s back.

"It was strange to me to see Daniel as I coached him for four or five years and seeing him now at a professional club, playing at that level was nice to see, but from our point of view, very pleasing for the players. There’s lots of room for improvement still.”

Dennehy and Kerry FC certainly played with a positive approach on Friday evening, giving the sold-out crowd something to get enthused about as the sun set under the nearby Sliabh Mish.

“We want to be on the front foot, to try and score goals and create chances and give the people an exciting match and you could feel that again in the ground tonight,” Dennehy stressed.

"All our home games thankfully you’ve had that atmosphere in the ground and people saying right to the very end, shouting and cheering and roaring and hoping to get that winner.

"That’s a great atmosphere and environment to be in and I remember it myself as a player and it’s very exciting. For me, the support is phenomenal, what the supporters give the players and me and the club is invaluable really.

"It really pulls us through the tough times in the first days, which there’s going to be. The support is very much appreciated. A small bit disappointed we couldn’t get them that first win, but it’s on the way.”

Once again centre-half Kevin Williams was the star man on show for the Kingdom and with Samuel Adalensanusi alongside him formed part of a really impressive partnership, and certainly one with a lot of potential.

“It’s a lot of the players’ first time playing senior football and they’re playing it in this environment, at this level, against these players that have so much more experience than them, but they’re fearless,” Dennehy enthused.

“We make mistakes, we do things wrong, but we come back and we go again and we go again and we go again. That’s the basis of any successful individual or organisation that you don’t stop, you only lose when you quit and there’s no real quit in this team.

"Even weeks back when we had a couple of tough results the team keep going and the players keep going. You can probably see that yourselves. You look at the back four tonight, Rob Vasiu, a young player, Sam, Kevin Williams still only 23 maybe.

"When you look at the age profile of the team we’re the youngest in the league by a long way. That fills me with confidence. To see them going out playing the way they’re playing and trying the way they’re trying.

"They don’t back off or they don’t back down. We’re just a small bit inexperienced at times, a lapse of concentration for the goal and covering positions in the box and they’ll learn that as games go on.”

While the win eluded Kerry FC on this occasion, it was nevertheless good to get a result on the board having lost their four previous First Division engagements.

“It is,” Dennehy said.

“And you look back at some of the games we have played here. The Athlone game we were definitely worthy of a result there, to lose late on. The Wexford away game is a game we could have won as well. We’re definitely in the mix and I’ve said it to the players.

"I don’t feel like we’re playing at our best yet, there’s still a lot in us, for us to grow and a lot of improvements for us to make, but you only really see the character of that when things are going well.

"Are you willing to keep going? Will you keep at it? These players have been phenomenal and it’s backed by the support we’re getting. That really gives you the confidence to keep at it.”