Kerry FC boss Billy Dennehy admits to ‘mixed emotions’ as win over Treaty United just eludes the fledgling club

There had to have been a certain amount of relief for him when the full-time whistle blew.

True nobody was expecting miracles early doors for the new club and their manager. All the same getting those first points – or even just a point – on the board would have been something hanging over Billy Dennehy and his squad of players.

To achieve it just three games in is sign of the club’s rapid progression. And, yet, for all that, for all the positive vibes around Mounthawk Park after the game on Friday evening, the Kerry FC manager wasn’t wholly satisfied.

“A small bit of mixed emotions to be honest,” he admitted straight up.

“Coming into the game we knew we needed to start the game well. We probably had patches of good performances throughout the last two games, but we didn’t really start the games right.

"I think tonight we changed that, we started on the front foot, we were aggressive in our forward play and managed to get the goal. Then to concede and you’re sort of pushed back a little bit then.

"The reaction after half-time was good and then obviously going down to ten men we reassessed things: do we try to hang on or do we go for it? We went for it.

"We wanted the crowd and the supporters here to enjoy themselves and see us out there having a good go and as the game went on we were probably the team that looked like winning the game and that’s a small bit disappointing [that we didn’t], but overall very proud of the players.”

That’s the reaction of a man not satisfied to make up the numbers, a man with genuine ambition for the project he’s leading. and that ambition was clear to as soon as the Kingdom went down to ten men following the dismissal of Andy Quaid on a second yellow card about sixty minutes in.

The Mounthawk Park outfit didn’t simply shut up shop – although they did have to batten down the hatches – they continued to play and with Matt Keane putting Leo Gaxha through on goal on 71 minutes the chance to win the game was well within their grasp.

“As manager you’ve got a decision to make when you’re down to ten men, do you look to sit in? Or try to maybe play on the front foot and go for it. I’m the type of manager who likes to go for the win and go for results,” Dennehy revealed.

"That’s what we did tonight, still played on the front foot even going down to ten men and, yeah, Leo’s been unbelievable and on another day they would have gone it and will go in over the course of the season.

"A great pass by Matt [Keane] and a bit unfortunate it didn’t go in, but overall some great performances by our players tonight, both the players who came on and the players who came off as well.”

Kerry FC did, of course, strike for a well-worked goal in the first half with Gaxha feeding Seán Kennedy for the club’s first ever goal on home turf in the League of Ireland.

"Yeah brilliant [goal] and they’re the kind of combinations you’re looking for from our players to be able to link up with each other and get into positions in the box that you can kind of come and go with players on one side of the pitch,” Dennehy enthused.

"We worked a bit on that in training and it was a great finish. Seán Kennedy really deserved his goal, because he’s worked really well the last couple of weeks in games and if you work hard you get your rewards. The first home goal for Kerry FC in Mounthawk Park.”

As much as anything, of course, this was a result down to the more prosaic parts of the game. Organisation, defending, including some last-gasp saves on the line from defenders and keeper alike. Particularly in that last half an hour when down a man.

“We were [under pressure] and Treaty made a lot of changes, brought on a lot of forward attacking players and, obviously, were able to front load the attacking areas which mean our defenders had a lot to do and our midfield four had to be compact and track runners, but they really did that,” Dennehy explained.

"Our transitions to attack then were really, really strong then. We always looked like a threat on the counter-attack, even when we went down to ten men. Ultimately overall the players showed that they’ve got great pride in playing for Kerry.

"They fought right to the very end with ten men for most of the second half to get a result. Although would have liked to win, we’re pleased with the draw.”

That Kerry didn’t concede form a set-piece, something which dogged them both against Cobh Ramblers and Bray Wanderers, is proof positive that this bunch of players is learning from each passing game, from each experience.

“They did really well and things we’re getting through in training and the analysis that we do here, you know the players take it on board and learn quickly, but you have to at this level,” the Kerry boss said.

“At this level you don’t really have room for error and you can be punished for it. i think if you’re not fully concentrating that’s probably what cost us last week, but overall tonight I think the players enjoyed playing here, they enjoyed the atmosphere, they enjoyed the occasion for what it is.

"We want to give the supporters something to shout and cheer about and thankfully we were able to do that tonight.”

A final word on the man-of-the-match, goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie. The former Austin Stacks man is quickly becoming a fan’s favourite in Mounthawk Park.

“ He played really well and Wayne’s a players who’s come in to the league and I said at the start when you come in you’ve got one chance to make a first impression and go out there and make your name in the league and throughout the country,” the manager said.

"That’s what you’ve got to do and Wayne’s started to do that. It creates a great impression for himself and the team and it benefits everyone. He’s enjoying his football and the more he’s in their environment and the more he players that experience will kick through and he’ll improve as well.

“The group is strong overall and there’s still probably players nailing down their own positions, we’ve certain players nailing down their positions every week, we’ve other positions up for grabs a little bit so everybody who comes in wants to do their best to stay in the team.

"We’re lucky we do have lads coming in, they’re inexperienced, but they’ve shown they can play at this level. This is what I believed in from the start. I was saying to fellas we want to play the young players, put the local young players in the team and they’ll get experience from it.

"You have to start somewhere. They’ve shown they can compete and they can play. It’s just the game-management and the bit of experience to kill a game and to be organised for set-pieces and the concentration levels. Those are things that will come only with experience and games.”