Kerry FC beaten again but holding Galway United to four goals resembles a victory of sorts

Leo Gaxha chases the ball ahead of Galway United's Killian Brouder during the SSE Airtricity First Division game at Mounthawk Park, Tralee on Friday night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

LEAGUE OF IRELAND FIRST DIVISION

Kerry FC 1

Galway United 4

Ten games in and this just might be Kerry FC’s best defeat of the eight they have lost. Bear with us.

Six weeks ago in Eamonn Deacy Park, Kerry were 5-0 down to a fearsome Galway United at half time. They were six down when Ryan Kelliher scored a Kerry consolation, and the league’s newcomers left the city of the Tribes 9-1 losers. So for Kerry to score tonight’s first goal – Kelliher again – in Mounthawk Park and go in 1-1 the interval represented huge progress.

Sure, they were completely outplayed in the second half, Galway hitting them for three goals and as many again near misses, but there was much to admire in Kerry’s performance.

In the end, some unforced Kerry errors, a lack of concentration on their part, and a touch of Galway class were the home team’s undoing, but Billy Dennehy’s players might just have learned as much about themselves in this 90 minutes as from any other they’ve played so far.

To be level at half time constituted a victory of sorts for Kerry FC, and yet there was a deflated feeling among the home support among another sell-out crowd as the hosts really should have led at the midway interval. Instead, the brief lead was coughed up to an equaliser 30 seconds into three additional minutes at the end of the first half.

Kerry were good value for that all too brief lead, after Kelliher rose to meet Leo Gaxha’s whipped in cross almost under the crossbar to nod the ball past the despairing Brendan Clarke in the Galway goal. It was no more than the home side deserved, but they couldn’t protect their lead to the break, though it was a goal the home side really shouldn’t have conceded.

Conor McCormack floated a long ball over the top that Wayne Guthrie came for and should have collected, but Galway’s tall striker David Hurley latched on to the ball and looped a header over the advancing goalkeeper into the empty goal.

All told, the home side would have been pretty pleased with parity at the break, even though outside of the two goals it was Kerry who had the best chance of scoring a third.

After some early pressure from Galway United, and a Stephen Walsh’s nod on in the box that was easily gathered by Guthrie, Kerry broke quickly upfield before Gaxha fed the ball through for Sean McGrath to fire a low shot across goal that demanded a diving save from Clarke.

The first half was an tetchy affair, Kerry content to bring a physical edge to the contest and happy to disrupt the play and not allow Galway to settle and play their game. With a few tackles flying in referee Daniel Murphy brandished four yellow card to Kerry players in that first half.

Kerry started the second half well, with Kevin Williams winning an early corner that came to nothing. Galway thought they had their second goal in the 48th minute when Hurley’s crashed his free kick from just outside of the box off the underside of the crossbar, but tow minutes later the visitors did take the lead two minutes late when Maurice Nugent teed up Stephen Walsh who swivelled and lashed a low shot past Guthrie.

Fifty-eight minutes in and Galway went 3-1 up, Colm Horgan collecting the ball on the edge of the box and with no Kerry defender closing him down he fizzed his shot beyond the diving Guthrie as the visitors started to show the class that has them top of the league with 10 wins from 10 games.

With half an hour to play it was now backs to the wall stuff for Kerry, and when Walsh scored his second and Galway’s fourth in the 69th minute shades of Deacy Park began to rear their head.

Dennehy brought in fresh legs, to stem the white Galway tide as much as anything, though Trpimir Vrljicak did flash a header off the crossbar in the 78th minute as the home side valiantly chased a second goal. It never arrived, but neither did a Galway fifth, and in the grand scheme that surely represents some progress for Kerry.

The lack of an out and out goal scorer is still an issue for Kerry, as for all the decent approach work they do, they lack a fox in the box such as Walsh and Hurley proved for Galway.

Next up is a short trip up the road to play Treaty United, a game Kerry can really target for their first win, or at least their third draw and league point.

KERRY FC: Wayne Guthrie, Sean Kennedy, Samuel Aladesanusi, Kevin Williams, Jonathan Hannafin, Robert Vasiu, Cian Barrett, Ronan Teahan, Sean McGrath, Ryan Kelliher, Leo Gaxha. Subs: Trpimir Vrljicak for R Kelliher (67), Nathan Gleeson for S McGrath (67), Sean O’Connell for S Kennedy (67), Matt Keane for J Hannafin (72, inj), Cian Brosnan for R Teahan (83).

GALWAY UNITED: Brendan Clarke, Colm Horgan, Robert Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Vincent Borden, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, David Hurley, Francely Lomboto, Stephen Walsh. Subs: Ronan Manning for F Lomboto (67), Darren Clarke for E McCarthy (67), Michael Walsh Rowe for C McCormack (75), Robert Manley for V Borden (75), Evan O’Connor for Colm Horgan (81).

Referee: Daniel Murphy