Kerry FC attendances ‘exceeding expectations’ at quarter mark of the season

At the quarter-mark of their debut SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division campaign, Kerry FC have performed well above expectations when it comes to attendances.

Indeed, the Mounthawk Park outfit, after the first full series of fixtures, have the fifth highest attendance in the division and have done so with easily the smallest capacity of all ten clubs competing.

That alone speaks to the huge enthusiasm for the new enterprise by the Kerry sporting public who have helped sell out the Monavalley venue for every home game so far, including Friday evening’s home game with Galway.

Kerry FC’s average attendance in the opening quarter of the season has been reported by football website transfermarkt.com as 1,178 (Kerry FC themselves put the figure a little higher at 1,194). Only Galway United, Waterford FC, Cobh Ramblers and Finn Harps have a higher average attendance.

Kerry FC General Manager, Seán O'Keeffe, says that the numbers of fans coming through the turnstiles week on week has “exceeded our expectations.

”And long may it last because it’s a very expensive business running a League of Ireland club, we really need the support of people and that money coming through the gate is vital so we can keep the club afloat and growing and progressing,” he continued.

“When we applied to get into the League of Ireland attendances in the First Division were generally around 500. Now attendances are up all over the country, which is great to see and the FAI are putting a lot of emphasis on marketing and promotion and all of that, so there’s a great buzz since we came out of Covid.

"In particular people want to go to League of Ireland games now so it’s the in thing to be doing, so we’re delighted.”

While the opening game at home to Cobh Ramblers last February was always likely to sell out, the fact that the crowds haven’t thinned out in the months since has been hugely encouraging for all involved with the club.

“We’re delighted with the reaction,” O’Keeffe confirmed.

"The fans really enjoy the experience obviously, that’s why they’re coming back game on game. We’ve sold out all our games, including tonight’s [Friday] one for Galway United.

"We’re getting a lovely crowd of mostly families, parents bringing their kids and they bring a great atmosphere in the ground. So all’s good, great really."

As general manager O’Keeffe has been essentially the ring-master at Mounthawk Park, getting everything in place for fans and players alike. It’s been a big learning curve for the Asdee man, as he readily admits.

“Initially [it was] very challenging because it was new to us and we had to learn as we went along,” he noted.

"We had a very short time from the award of licensing in late November to the first game on February 17. We had a lot to do to get the ground to the standard that the League of Ireland demanded and safety protocols.

"We’ve all that done now and we’ve four games down, so we’re much more relaxed and the plan is there. We’re just following the plan every home game really.”