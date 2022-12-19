Kerry FC appoint Billy Dennehy as club’s first manager

Tralee native Billy Dennehy has been appointed as the new first team manager of Kerry FC Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Billy Dennehy has been appointed as the new manager of the Kerry FC senior squad ahead of their debut in the League of Ireland First Division next February.

Tralee-native Dennehy has been heavily involved with getting the Kerry FC project off the ground, working as Director of Football for the entity since it was announced and working closely alongside directors Brian Ainscough and Steven Conway.

The former professional footballer with Sunderland, Shamrock Rovers and Cork City has been heavily involved in underage football in Kerry on his retirement from playing taking charge of the Kerry Under 17s and the Under 19s.

His appointment could be seen as a natural evolution of the roles he’s already held, particularly given Kerry FC’s stated commitment to fostering and drawing upon local talent. Nobody knows the lie of the land in that regard better than the Gallowsfield man.

“I am delighted to be named as the manager of the first team for Kerry FC for 2023,” Dennehy said on Monday morning.

"This has been a project that I have been excited about for a long time and to finally see it coming to fruition is something I am immensely proud of.

“To be named as the manager of Kerry FC is something that means a huge amount to me and my family and although I know it will be a huge challenge I am confident that Kerry FC will be extremely competitive in the 2023 season.”