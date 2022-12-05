Kerry FC announce details of season tickets ahead of launch

Brian Ainscough, Chief Executive Officer of Kerry FC, KDL chairperson Seán O’Keeffe, Billy Dennehy, Kerry U-19 team manager and Director of Football of Kerry FC, and KDL vice-chairperson Gerardine Nagle Photo By Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Kerry FC have announced the details of the club’s season tickets ahead of their first campaign in the Airtricity League First Division.

The season tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, December 6 at 9am on the club’s website – kerryfc.com – with an adult ticket costing €275, a student and OAP ticket €145, and a family ticket (two adults and two children) priced at €400.

Season ticket holders will be guaranteed a designated seat in the stand at Mounthawk Park for every home game in the First Division – the FAI have yet to confirm the precise number of games – along with free entry to every home game for the Academy underage sides.

Holders will also receive priority for any FAI Cup matches involving Kerry FC, which end up being played in Mounthawk Park.

Tickets for individual games will also be for sale on the club’s website in the weeks preceding the fixtures.