Kerry earn a valuable point from thrilling 4-4 draw with Shelbourne in Under-19 Cup

EA SPORTS UNDER-19 CUP

Kerry 4

Shelbourne 4

A feast of wonderful football was on view at soccer headquarters on Sunday with Kerry and Shelbourne providing a fantastic game ending in a thrilling draw with the visitors equalising deep into added time.

This was a scintillating game from start to finish with both sides playing sparkling football. Kerry turned in a tremendous performance and were very unlucky to concede a late goal.

Play swung from end at an electrifying pace with both sides full of creativity with every ball contested fiercely and some superb goals were scored by both sides.

Daniel Okwute was excellent at midfield for Kerry and he got great support from Tojor Silong and Venis Jahiri while Cianan Cooney and Cian Brosnan were very adventurous up front.

Kerry had a bit of a let off early on when slack defending gave a chance to Aaron Coogan but Okwute got in an effective clearance.

Kerry went ahead in the 15th minute with a peach of a goal. Okwute used his strength to gain possession and spotting the run of Cianan Cooney he delivered an inch perfect over the top ball, and after controlling the ball Cooney blasted it to the net from 10 yards.

Kerry’s lead only lasted three minutes. With Shelbourne pushing forward Mark Nolan’s shot from the edge of the box was brilliantly saved by the Kerry goalkeeper but as the ball broke loose Aaron Coogan slotted the ball to the net from close range.

Eight minutes later Shelbourne went ahead with a brilliant one-two between Robert Pender and Nolan opened the Kerry defence and getting the reverse pass Nolan found the bottom corner of the net.

Kerry rallied back brilliantly and they equalised with a fantastic individual goal. Brosnan brushed past a couple of defenders as if they had not exist and after turning two more players on the verge of the box he slotted the ball home to leave the score 2-2 at half time.

Play continued at a rapid pace in the second half and Ronan Teahan was denied by a great save by the Shelbourne goalkeeper Jack McCarthy.

Kerry kept pushing for a goal and Venis Jahiri played in Okwute and his effort just flashed outside the right hand post.

Now both sides brought on substitutions and the game was delicately balanced and they next score could be crucial.

Kerry went ahead again just past by the hour mark with Okwute robbing an opponent and burst past two more defenders and lashed the ball to the back of the net.

Seven minutes later the sides were on level terms again with Maximilian Kelly found a pocket of space just inside the box he let fly with a shot that went in off the underside of the crossbar.

The excitement was beginning to build up as the game was getting into the latter stages and it could go either way.

Another Kerry attack breached the Shelbourne defence with Cian Brosnan playing in sub Oisin Breen and when he was bundled over in the box and referee Ray Matthews had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Brosnan made no mistake from 12 yards drilling his shot low into the bottom corner of the goal.

As the game went into added time Shelbourne were pressing for an equaliser but the Kerry defence was playing excellently, repelling all the pressure they were under and it looked like they were heading for a win.

However Shelbourne wrenched a draw from the jaws of defeat with a masterful goal from a free kick. A foul on the edge of the box gave the visitors a free kick in a great goal scoring area. Regan Lennon took it superbly blasted it into the top left corner of the net.

When the final whistle sounded everyone present started to get ready for extra-time but it was revealed that this is a round robin cup competition so it was a very valuable point for Kerry instead.

Overall it was a magnificent performance by Kerry who showed steely determination during the game, defending superbly, winning the midfield battle and always a threat up front.

Sean O’Connell at full back turned defence into attack every chance with his outfield runs and got in great tackles when the visitors were threatening.

There was a lot of changes in the team going into this game and after this great result things are looking optimistic going forward and will give the squad great confidence going into the next league game.

KERRY: Jack O’Donoghue, Alain Beaujuoan, Samuel Aladesanusi, Sean O’Connell, Ronan Teahan, Daniel Okwute, Togor Silong, Venis Jahiri, Conor Kerins, Cianan Cooney, Cian Brosnan. Subs used: Robert Vasiu, Oisin Breen.

SHELBOURNE: Jack McCarthy, Mark Nolan, Lewis Temple, Regan Lennon, Eimhin Boylan, Robert Pender, Maximilian Kelly, Jad Hakiki, Aaron Coogan, Gbemi Arubi, Shane Forbes. Subs used: Ultan Tracey, Toby Nnadozie, Charles McGee.

Referee: Ray Matthews