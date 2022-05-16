Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry earn a valuable point from thrilling 4-4 draw with Shelbourne in Under-19 Cup

Goals from Cianan Cooney, Daniel Okwute and two from Cian Brosnan, including one from the penalty spot, earned Kerry a 4-4 draw with Shelbourne in the U-19 Cup Expand

Close

Goals from Cianan Cooney, Daniel Okwute and two from Cian Brosnan, including one from the penalty spot, earned Kerry a 4-4 draw with Shelbourne in the U-19 Cup

Goals from Cianan Cooney, Daniel Okwute and two from Cian Brosnan, including one from the penalty spot, earned Kerry a 4-4 draw with Shelbourne in the U-19 Cup

Goals from Cianan Cooney, Daniel Okwute and two from Cian Brosnan, including one from the penalty spot, earned Kerry a 4-4 draw with Shelbourne in the U-19 Cup

kerryman

Mike Rice

EA SPORTS UNDER-19 CUP

Kerry 4

Privacy