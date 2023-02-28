Kerry District League round-up: Lisard Wanderers see off Atletico Ardfert in Healy Cup

Action from the Tommy Healy Cup clash between Atletico Ardfert and Lisard Wanderers at Mounthawk Park sees Denis Horgan, Atletico in action against and Stephen Gibbons, Lisard Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

TOMMY HEALY MEMORIAL CUP

Lisard Wanderers 2

Atletico Ardfert 0

This was a big win for Lisard Wanderers against a formidable Atletico Ardfert side who are table toppers in Division 2B. Danny Feehan and Blake Byrne scored for the winners.

Mastergeeha B 2

Castlemaine B 2

(Mastergeeha B won 8 – 7 on penalties)

Mastergeeha and Castlemaine United served up a thrilling cup tie that hung on the balance right up to the very end. The sides were level after 90 minutes and after extra-time.

Consequently it headed into a penalty - shoot out and in a nerve wrecking marathon affair Mastergeeha took the spoils 8-7.

Colin O’Leary and Brandon Griffin scored for Mastergeeha in normal time.

Iveragh United 1

Lenamore Rovers B 0

Lenamore Rovers made the long journey to South Kerry on Sunday and put up a great performance against Iveragh United.

However the home side edged it with a single goal good enough to win the game and it was scored by Keith Brennan.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

Castlegregory Celtic 1

Listowel Celtic 2

This was a big game in the fight for survival in Premier A with both sides badly needing the three points to enhance their prospects of survival. It was particularly important for Castlegregory who are at the foot of the table, but Celtic also needed to win to get into a more comfortable position on the league table.

In a good competitive game there was not much between the sides with Castlegregory taking the lead in the first half with a Cian Browne goal. Listowel Celtic upped their performance in the second half and goals from Paudie Quinn and Andrew Murphy put them in a commanding position.

Castegregry fought back very well creating a few chances to equalise but when a team are at the foot of the table they rarely get a lucky break and at the end they just came up short against the Fealesiders.

This was a huge win for Celtic and they should be able to retain their Premiership status comfortably now. Unfortunately it looks as if Castlegregory’s race has run and baring a miracle they be will facing Premier B football next season.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER B

Mastergeeha 1

Killarney Celtic B 1

There was never going to be very much between these neighbouring clubs and after a close encounter they had to settle for a share of the spoils at the end. James Nagle was the scorer for Mastergeeha, while Evan Cronin found the net for Celtic.

MEK Galaxy 2

Ballyhar Dynamos 1

This was a game that both sides needed to win to climb out of the relegation zone and in a tight contest MEK squeezed out a narrow victory over Ballyhar Dynamos. MEK went ahead and it was 1-0 at half-time. They doubled their lead 20 minutes into the second half.

Ballyhar lifted their game after this a Danny Cronin goal brought them right back into the game. They pushed hard for an equaliser by MEK held out to secure the three points.

Best for Ballyhar Trevor O Shea, Michael o Sullivan, Ger Fitzgerald, Mike Brosnan, Mike Daly, Jack Dicker and Robert Kelly.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 3A

Atletico Ardfert B 1

Elton Wanderers 1

Elton Wanderers seemed to be heading to collect the three points leading 1-0 heading into added time. But Atletico Ardfert had other ideas and they struck for a 93rd minute equaliser which came from an unlikely source their goalkeeper Martin Ferris.