Kerry District League round-up: Ballyheigue Athletic hit Strand Road for five

Win sees North Kerry outfit go three points clear at the top of Division 1A

Ballyheigue Athletic's Thomas Gaynor shoots despite the attentions of Strand Road FC's Ruiarí Hennessy during their clash in Mounthawk Park last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

kerryman

Mike Rice

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1A

Strand Road 1

