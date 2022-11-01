Kerry District League round-up: Ballyheigue Athletic hit Strand Road for five

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1A

Strand Road 1

Ballyheigue Athletic 5

Ballyheigue Athletic moved three points clear at the top of the table after a convincing win over Strand Road at Mounthawk Park on Sunday. Cian Tuite (two), Kieran O’Connor, Dara Kearney and Danny Casey scored for the seasiders.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 2A



Castlegregory were busy during the week playing two league games. The were in action early in the week and went down 5-2 to Rattoo Rovers. Damien Finn and Jason Griffin were the scorers for the West Kerry side. They played Lenamore Rovers on Sunday and the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Their goal scorer was Kevin Power.



CHARLEVEILLE CHEESE DIVISION 2B

Windmill United 2

Tralee Dynamos B 7

Tralee Dynamos jumped to the top of the Division 2B table on Friday evening at Mounthawk Park with a resounding victory over Blennerville side Windmill United in a game that was played in continuous rainfall which made playing conditions very difficult for players.

This was a decent enough game with plenty of good goals scored and after an even first half Dynamos were 2-1 ahead at the interval. However, the Tralee side took charge of the game in the second half and ran out easy winning at the end.

The game got off to an exciting start and Dynamos went ahead after six minutes. After a swift move from midfield a Dynamos player was bundled over in the box and referee Anthony Morrison pointed to the spot. Brendan Coffey blasted the spot kick to the roof of the net from 12 yards.

Windmill upped their performance after this and they brought the game back to parity after 22 minutes when David Rogers was taken down in the box and they were awarded a penalty kick. Paudie Bailey gave the Dynamos keeper no chance with a sublime finish.

Exchanges were relatively even after this, but Dynamos regained the lead again just before the break. Brendan Coffey swept a great free kick from the wing into the Windmill goalmouth and Chris O’Sullivan rose high and headed powerfully to the net.

A minute into the second half Dynamos extended their lead with a John Farragher goal. Windmill struck back quickly with Adam Hegarty latching on to a Paudie Bailey free kick and he finished to the net from close range.

After this the Tralee side took full charge of the game and further goals from Brendan Sweeney (two), John Farragher and young Jesse Duggan made it an easy win at the end.

Prior to the kick off in this game a minute’s silence was observed in tribute to the late Pádraig Harnett who sadly passed away on Thursday evening.

WINDMILL UNITED: John Fitzgerald, Conor Burke, Brian Murphy, Paudie Bailey, Dylan Griffin, Adam Hegarty, Pa Mc Carthy, Denis Mc Elligott, David Rogers, Sean Kerins, David Kerins Subs: Dale Counihan, Cormac Lynch, Tommy Lynch

TRALEE DYNAMOS: Kyle Clifford, Adam Murphy, Paddy Carmody, Brendan Coffey, Tommy Sheridan, Don O Brien, Chris O Sullivan, Brendan Sweeney, John O Brien, Billy Stack, John Farragher Subs: Peter Enright, Jesse Duggan

REFEREE: Anthony Morrison

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 3A



Kingdom Corinthians 3

CS Abbeydorney B 0

Newcomers Kingdom Corinthians made it two wins on the trot defeating CS Abbeydorney B in comfortable fashion. Three first half goals by TJ McMahon put them in a strong position at half-time, and they ran out easy winners at the end.



Tralee Dynamos C 5

Elton Wanderers 1

New kids on the block Tralee Dynamos C have been making the headlines since joining the KDL and they were in top form at Cahermoneen on Saturday with a very impressive win over Elton Wanderers.

Now they have a 100% record after three games and they could be very serious title contenders in this division. John O’Brien tuned in a tremendous performance bagging a hat trick whole Lorcan Seymour scored twice for the winners.