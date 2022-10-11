Kerry

Kerry District League round-up: AC Athletic rise to see off MEK Galaxy

Whole host of domestic action takes place alongside Munster Junior Cup action

Jason Diggins, AC Athletic challenges Steven Corsin, MEK Galaxy for possession during their Charleville Cheese Premier B clash in Mounthawk Park last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

Mike Rice

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER B

AC Athletic 3

