Kerry District League round-up: AC Athletic rise to see off MEK Galaxy

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER B

AC Athletic 3

MEK Galaxy 2

AC Athletic made up ground on the other title contenders in this division after a good win over Fossa side MEK Galaxy at Mounthawk Park on Sunday.

This was a rousing game between two evenly matched sides which was steeped in controversy and AC just about done enough to get over the winning line at the end,

MEK got an early free kick in a good position, but Tadgh Fleming’s shot failed to find the target.

MEK spurned a great chance of going ahead in the fifth minute when Eddie Moroney was bundled over in the box and the referee awarded a penalty kick. Moroney took the spot kick but it was brilliantly saved by AC keeper Cyril Dineen.

Moroney made amends shortly afterwards when he found the net from a free kick from the verge of the box.

AC brought the game back to parity in the 15th minute after a great run by Jordan Brick opened the MEK defence and he finished the ball to the net in great style. MEK went ahead in the 25th minute from a great strike by Stephen Corsini.

AC had a good chance to equalise just before the break with Gerard Leen shooting wide from 10 yards. Gerard Leen equalised for AC early in the second half when he appeared to be offside position but the score counted.

Needless to say MEK were very displeased about the matter and took it up with the referee. Controversy reined on the hour mark when MEK’s Eddie Moroney was straight through on goals and appeared to be taken down by the AC goalie.

Everyone present thought it would be a red card offence, but amazingly the referee failed to produce any kind of a card and MEK were furious. AC got the crucial goal that won the game in the 75th minute when a Dan Goggin cross was headed to the net by Joseph Diggins.

MEK pressed hard for an equaliser and Matt Fleming went close but his shot missed the post at the wrong side.

AC ATHLETIC: Cyril Dineen, Gerard Leen, Keith Carmody, Jeremy McKenna, David Egan, Dan Goggin, Mark Walshe, Jason Diggins, Joseph Diggins, Gavin Dooley, John Buckley, John Buckley

MEK GALAXY: Shane O’Sullivan, Eoghan Kennedy, Tadgh Fleming, Aidan Galvin, Gordon Buckley, Leo Healy, Stephen Corsini, Liam Roche, Eddie Moroney, Matt Fleming, John Griffin, Michael Galvin, Aaron Coffey, Chris O’Leary



CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1A

Killarney Celtic B 3

Ballyhar Dynamos 4

Ballyhar Duynamos churned out a great result on Sunday against neighbours Killarney Celtic B. It was a hard earned three points, but was fully deserved after a very spirited performance.

After a good first half display they were 2-0 at the interval with goals from Peter Cosgrave with a free kick and James Horgan with a sweet lob. Ten minutes into the second half they went 3-0 up with a Mike Daly goal.

Celtic grew into the game as the second half progressed scoring a brace of goals to bring it to 3-2.

However, Ballyhar took control of the game again with Conal Murphy setting up Mike Daly and he applied a great finish.

Celtic managed to pull another goal back but it was all too late and Ballyhar ran out deserving winners at the end

Ballyhar gave 16 players game time and Pádraig Hilliard, Alan Moriarty, Danny Cronin, John Daly, Mike Brosnan, James Horgan and Patrick O’Connor turning in excellent performances.

Strand Road 2

QPR 0

This was the first game of the season for QPR, but they were unable to register a favourable start going down to a spirited Strand Road side who ran out comfortable winners at the end.

Daryl Byrne and David O’Mahony scored for the winners.

Castlemaine FC 4

Fenit Samphires 1

Castlemaine United got their new season off to a great start with a big win over Fenit Samphires. Colin Davidson, Kieran McKenna, Jerome Flynn and Conor Spillane scored for the Mid Kerry side.



Asdee Rovers 0

CS Clochain Breannainn (CSCB) 5

Table-toppers CS Cloc Breannainn made the long trek to North Kerry on Sunday and they came away with maximum points after an impressive win over Asdee Rovers at Craughdarrig Park on Sunday.

The game was played in constant rainfall and both sides are to be commended for producing a very entertaining game that produced some very nice passages of football.

A sweeping wind blew in from the 880ft hill of Cnoc an Fhomhier and it was behind the visitors in the first half.

The West Kerry side opened the game at a frantic pace and they mounted repetitive attacks and they went ahead in the fifth minute with a Michael O’Dowd goal. Asdee steadied the ship after this and they began to get a few attacks together.

However, a brace of goals from the excellent Jimmy O’Grady in the 15th and 20th minutes put clear daylight between the sides.

Just before half-time CSCB were almost out of sight when a free kick by Timothy Moriarty deceived the Asdee goalie James Kelly in a tricky wind and it wound up in the back of the net.

Asdee had a mountain to climb in the second half but now they enjoyed much more possession and were putting some constructive attacks together. Darragh O’Kane had a couple of chances to score but his shots were just the wrong side of the post.

CSCB put the icing on the cake in the closing stages of the game with Paddy O’Donoghue running free from midfield and gave Asdee goalie James Kelly no chance from close range.

Now the West Kerry side have 10 points from four games and will be one of the leading title contenders in this division.

ASDEE ROVERS: Eoin James Kelly, Cian O’Callaghan, Phylly Blake, Martin Collins, Rory Mulvihill, John Horgan, Owen Tydings, Daithi Twoomey, Jack Mallon, Patrick Mulvihill, Darragh Keane Subs: Kenneth Tydings, Brendan Keane, Shea Doran, Ben Murphy

CSCB: Kevin Dowd, Eoin Lyne, Tadhg O Connor, Timmy Moriarty, Conor Greaney, Ross Spillane, Paddy O’Donoghue, CJ Daniels, Jimmy O’Grady, Michael Dowd, Gearoid Fitzgerald Subs: Fergal Kerin. Cillian O’Neill

REFEREE: Tom Sheehy



CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1 B

Windmill United 3

Ballymac Celtic 7

Ballymac Celtic picked up a precious three points with a big win over Windmaiil United in a game that produced 10 goals.

Matt Healy (three), Denis Nolan (two), Mikey Kelliher and Dean O Connell scored for the winners.

Tralee Dynamos B 2

Killorglin B 0

In a tightly contested game Tralee Dynamos clinched the three points with their goals scored by Seán Whelan Sheridan, and Chris O’Sullivan.



Inter Kenmare 1

CS Abbeydorney A 0

In a good competitive game the home side secured a narrow win with their goal scored by Evan Christian.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 2B



Lisard Wanderers B 1

Atletico Ardfert A 9

Atletico Ardfert move close to the summit of the table with a runaway win over Lisard Wanderers B

Odhran Ferris (two), Kevin Orpen, Keelan Best, John Davis , Mike Davis, Ben Kirwan Alex McGrath and Martin o Donoghue scored for the winners.

Lenamore Rovers B 1

Killarney Athletic B 5

After a strong start to the season Killarney Athletic headed out for Ballylongoford on Sunday and came away with a great win against Lenamore Rovers B which sends them to the top of the table in this division.

Cillian Hickey and Aaron O'[Sullivan scored twice while Cian Tobin completed the scoring for the winners.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 3A

Kingdom Corinthians 1

Ballyheigue B 3

After losing their opening game of the season new kids on the block Kingdom Corinthians faced a Ballyheigue Athletic side who won their first two games of the season.

It turned out to be a good contest with Ballyheigue impressive winners at the end. David O’Mahony, Danny Casey and Nathan Guerin scored for the winners.

Tralee Bay Wanderers 4

CS Abbeydorney B 2

Newcomers CS Abbeydorney got their first taste of football in the KDL on Friday night at soccer headquarters when they faced Tralee Bay Wanderers

It turned out to be a good competitive game with Tralee Bay Wanderers deserving winners at the end.

The visitors created an early chance and it appeared that Brian O’Donovan was about to score but he was denied by a great save by the Tralee Bay keeper James O’Donovan.

Tralee Bay went ahead in the 15th minute when James Stack took down a long delivery out of defence and as he closed in on goals he finished to the net in emphatic style.

They extended their lead in the 25th minute with a brilliantly manufactured goal.

Defender Derek O’Shea intervened after a corner kick and ran clear to midfield and he showed great vision to spot the run of Daniel Murphy and he found him with a delicious cross field ball and he ran through one on one with the Abbeydorney goalie Dara O’Connell and when he brought him down the referee pointed to the spot.

Murphy took the spot kick but it was saved by the Abbeydorney goalie but he was unable to hold on to the ball and Murphy following up like all good strikers he scored from close range.

A few minutes later Abbeydorney pulled a goal back with a beautiful finish by Brian O’Donovan.

Tralee Wanderers created a good chance in the 40th minute after nice build up play by Chris O’Shea and Daniel Murphy created a chance for James Stack and his shot shimmed the crossbar.

Seven minutes into the second half Tralee Bay were unlucky not to score when a blockbuster of a shot by James Stack rattled the crossbar

Shortly afterwards Tralee Bay extended their lead with a wonderful goal by Derek O’Shea with a tremendous strike from 30 yards that gave the Abbeydorney goalie no chance.

Abbeydorney kept plugging away and their initiative was rewarded reducing the lead with a great strike by Brian O’Donovan. However, Tralee Bay made sure of victory late on after taking a short corner kick to Martin Burke and he found the net with an accurately measured shot.

TRALEE BAY WANDERERS: James Donovan, Brandon Begley, Thomas O’Driscoll, Sean Kerins, Martin Burke, Josh Connolly, Daniel Murphy, John Hennessy, James Stack, Chris O’Shea, Derek O’Shea

CS ABBEYDORNEY B: Dara O’Connell, Keith O’Connor, Kevin Dineen, Shane Conway, Dean O’Brien, Matthew Pike, Shane Donovan, Ruairi Donovan, Brian Donovan, Michael Kelliher, Michael Slattery.

REFEREE: Anthony Morrison

FAI JUNIOR CUP 2ND ROUND



Dingle Bay Rovers 0

Kilcornan AFC 4

Dingle Bay Rovers entertained Desmond League side Kilcornan at Gallarus on Sunday in the second round of the FAI Junior Cup, but it was not a good day at the office with the West Kerry side losing 4-0.

Now the West Kerry can concentrate on the domestic scene and they should feature in the league title race.