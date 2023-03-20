Kerry Cup draws throw up interesting contests

There’s plenty still to play for even for those clubs out of the running the league
Sides who are not featuring in the league title races have an opportunity to redeem themselves in the big line up of cup games that lie ahead.
Draws for the Reserve Cup, Dominos Pizza and Celsius Cup were held during the week with some interesting ties lying ahead for participants.
Dominos Pizza League Cup
Killarney Athletic v Castleisland B
Tralee Dynamos v Killorglin A
Mastergeeha A v Camp United
Bye v Castleisland A
Castlegregory Celtic v Killarney Celtic B
Classic FC v Killarney Celtic
Listowel Celtic v AC Athletic
St.Brendans Park A v Bye
Celsius Menswear Challenge Cup
Prelim Games
Windmill United v Ballyheigue FC
Classic FC v Fenit Samphires
Ferry Rangers v Mainebank FC
Killorglin B v Lenamore Rovers
Round of 16
Ferry or Mainebank v Strand Road
Classic or Fenit v Dingle Bay Rovers
Windmill or Ballyheigue v QPR
Asdee Rovers v Killorglin B or Lenamore
Inter Kenmare v Mastergeeha B
Killarney Athletic B v Ratoo Rovers
Iveragh United v Killorglin C
Killarney Athletic C v Tralee Dynamos B
Hennebery Sports Reserve Cup
Prelim Games
AC Athletic v St.Brendans Park A
Killarney Athletic B v Ballyhar Dynamos
Round of 16
Killorglin B v QPR
MEK Galaxy v Dingle Bay Rovers
Killorglin C v Castleisland B
Iveragh Unied v Killarney Celtic B
Fenit Samphires v Classic FC
Asdee Rovers v AC Athletic or St.Brendans Park A
Mastergeeha A v Ballyheigue FC
Tralee Dynamos B v Killarney Athletic B or Ballyhar Dynamos