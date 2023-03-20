Kerry Cup draws throw up interesting contests

There’s plenty still to play for even for those clubs out of the running the league Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sides who are not featuring in the league title races have an opportunity to redeem themselves in the big line up of cup games that lie ahead.

Draws for the Reserve Cup, Dominos Pizza and Celsius Cup were held during the week with some interesting ties lying ahead for participants.

Dominos Pizza League Cup

Killarney Athletic v Castleisland B

Tralee Dynamos v Killorglin A

Mastergeeha A v Camp United

Bye v Castleisland A

Castlegregory Celtic v Killarney Celtic B

Classic FC v Killarney Celtic

Listowel Celtic v AC Athletic

St.Brendans Park A v Bye

Celsius Menswear Challenge Cup

Prelim Games

Windmill United v Ballyheigue FC

Classic FC v Fenit Samphires

Ferry Rangers v Mainebank FC

Killorglin B v Lenamore Rovers

Round of 16

Ferry or Mainebank v Strand Road

Classic or Fenit v Dingle Bay Rovers

Windmill or Ballyheigue v QPR

Asdee Rovers v Killorglin B or Lenamore

Inter Kenmare v Mastergeeha B

Killarney Athletic B v Ratoo Rovers

Iveragh United v Killorglin C

Killarney Athletic C v Tralee Dynamos B

Hennebery Sports Reserve Cup

Prelim Games

AC Athletic v St.Brendans Park A

Killarney Athletic B v Ballyhar Dynamos

Round of 16

Killorglin B v QPR

MEK Galaxy v Dingle Bay Rovers

Killorglin C v Castleisland B

Iveragh Unied v Killarney Celtic B

Fenit Samphires v Classic FC

Asdee Rovers v AC Athletic or St.Brendans Park A

Mastergeeha A v Ballyheigue FC

Tralee Dynamos B v Killarney Athletic B or Ballyhar Dynamos