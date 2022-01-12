KDL to oversee four underage soccer teams in the League of Ireland

KDL chairman Sean O’Keeffe has confirmed that the KDL will have four teams competing in the League of Ireland for the new season. After negotiations over the weekend, the Kerry District League brokered a deal with the FAI to have complete charge of the Kerry under-14, 15, 17 and 19 teams.

Up to now the Kerry Schoolboys League ran the under-13 and 15 competitions, but this arrangement has now terminated and the KDL will run the four underage teams for League of Ireland competitions.

The KDL chairman says he is absolutely delighted to be given the go ahead by the FAI and now there is a stepping stone for every aspiring young player in the county to play the game at numerous levels.

Mr O’Keeffe said it was disappointing that the Kerry under-15 side had to pull out of the league last season and many young players lost out on an opportunity to play the game on the big stage.

“We have a huge amount to do over the next few weeks to appoint managers and coaches for the respective teams and also put a coaching programme in place,” Mr O’Keeffe told The Kerryman.

“The selection process for the four teams is now a major priority and the various team managers will have to vet all the players at trials and reduce their squad down to 20 players prior to the commencement of the league.

"All of the county teams will now play all their games at Mounthawk Park as it will be more convenient for them. The U-14 and U-15 teams will kick off their season in June while the U-17 and 19 teams will begin their season in mid March.

“We have been extremely busy in recent weeks doing the groundwork to complete the paperwork to get our four teams obtaining the green light from the FAI and now that is accomplished the recruiting of managers and players can begin straight away.

“Now every youngster in the county has an opportunity to play the game at national level from under 14 right up to under 19 and there are stepping stones along the way for youngsters to play the game at national level and it will be a great learning experience for the teenagers.

“Who knows, a few players may go on to playing the game at League of Ireland senior level and perhaps might get an opportunity to play at professional level cross-channel. Every young player seeks to play the game at the highest level and that opportunity is out there now and it is up each to individual to take advantage of it. The clubs must play their part also by encouraging every young player to go to the trials and try and impress the managers.

The KDL chairman added: “Now with four League of Ireland teams in place our ultimate aim down the line is to have a senior team in the League of Ireland. While it may be a few years before we will be in a position to try and play League of Ireland football at senior level it is attainable and that will be our goal going into the future.”