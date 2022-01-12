Kerry

KDL to oversee four underage soccer teams in the League of Ireland

Chairman O’Keeffe: ‘Our ultimate aim down the line is to have a senior team in the League of Ireland’

Kerry's Kian Clancy in action against Precious Omochere of Bohemians during their SSE Airtricity League U-17 Mark Farren Cup Final at Mounthawk Park in Tralee in 2019. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

kerryman

Mike Rice

KDL chairman Sean O’Keeffe has confirmed that the KDL will have four teams competing in the League of Ireland for the new season. After negotiations over the weekend, the Kerry District League brokered a deal with the FAI to have complete charge of the Kerry under-14, 15, 17 and 19 teams.

Up to now the Kerry Schoolboys League ran the under-13 and 15 competitions, but this arrangement has now terminated and the KDL will run the four underage teams for League of Ireland competitions.

