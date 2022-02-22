Kerry

KDL Round-up: Share of the spoils for title chasers Camp and Killarney Athletic

Paddy Collins, Tralee Dynamos and Gabriel Griffin, Killorglin FC in action in their Denny Premier A clash at Mounthawk Park last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

kerryman

Mike Rice

DENNY PREMIER A

Camp United 1

