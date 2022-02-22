KDL Round-up: Share of the spoils for title chasers Camp and Killarney Athletic

DENNY PREMIER A

Camp United 1

Killarney Athletic 1

This was a game between second and third in the table so both sides were anxious to try and get maximum points.

It turned out to a very keenly contested game that provided great entertainment and after a tense game both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Jack Farrell was the Camp United scorer.

DENNY PREMIER B

MEK Galaxy 3

Castlegregory 2

Castlegregory and MEK Galaxy met twice in the space of six days and they had to settle for a win each.

After losing to Rattoo Rovers the previous week Castlegregory were anxious to remedy this hiccup when they met MEK Galaxy on Monday night and they done it in style turning in a great team performance to claim the three points against an MEK Galaxy side who are not playing up to par this season. Jason Griffin scored both goals for the West Kerry side.

The sides met again on Sunday, but it was MEK that came out on top on this occasion with Hugh O’Malley (two) and Cian O’Neill scored for the Fossa side

Steven Speirs and Maurice O’Connell were the scorers for Castlegregory.

Killarney Celtic B 2

Rattoo Rovers 2

Stalemate prevailed in this game after a keenly contested affair and a share of the spoils was probably a fair result.

Mike Foley and Adam McMahon scored for Killarney Celtic while Aidan Boyle scored both goals for Rattoo Rovers.

DENNY DIVISION 1A

Ballyheigue Athletic 3

CSCB 2

After a great start to the season Ballyheigue Athletic have been sliding down the table in recent weeks and they were very anxious to stop the rot and put a few good results together to steady the ship and stay in the fight for a place in the League Final.

They had lost heavily to CSCB a few weeks ago but they struck back with vengeance on Saturday evening with a thrilling win over their West Kerry opponents.

Their self-confidence was restored after this win and will give them a great boost to strive to keep the momentum going and feature in the title race.

Pa McElligott, Fionn Kavanagh and Mossie Gaynor scored for the seasiders.

DENNY DIVISION 2A

CS Abbeydorney 1

Lisard Wanderers. 2

CS Abbeydorney’s league title aspirations were dented going down to Lisard Wanderers in a tight game.

Michael O’Brien and Danny Feehan scored for the winners.

FAI UNDER 17 CUP

Termonfeckin Celtic 1

Tralee Dynamos 2

Tralee Dynamos made the marathon journey to Louth on Sunday and after a fantastic performance they progressed to the quarter final of the national competition with a superb win.

Playing their trademark style of football she dictated the game early on and created the flatform to etch out a great win.

Jack O’Donoghue and Eric McMahon scored for the winners. Now they eagerly await the quarter-final draw hoping to get a home fixture.

They were very trendy looking for this game in a brand new kit kindly sponsored by Aaron Dewey and GST Sports.