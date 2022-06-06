KDL Round-up: Nolan and Shire deliver the spoils for Castleisland as title race hots up

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

Castleisland 3

Killorglin 1

Castleisland enhanced their prospects of reaching the league final after a comfortable win over Killorglin on Wednesday night.

They were rocked on their heels when Killorglin went ahead early in the game, but they drew level before half time with a Jason Brennan goal.

Two second half goals from Eamon Nolan and Cathal Shire secured the precious three league points.

With Killarney Celtic already in the final their opponents will be known after the final game of the season between Killarney Athletic and Castleisland.

It is a home fixture for Athletic and if they win they will clinch their place in the final and a draw will be good enough for Castleisland.

Tralee Dynamo 8

Classic FC 0

The scoreline tells the story of this game with Tralee Dynamos doing a demolition job on Classic FC at Cahermoneen on Sunday in a game that did not matter too much to either side.

This win did not achieve anything for Dynamos as they just came up short for a place in the league final.

Dynamos were the dominant side in the first half and they went ahead in the eighth minute from a fine strike from the verge of the box by Darragh Lowth.

Classic put a good attack together in the 15th minute after a free kick when Jamie McIntyre linked up with Adam Ward who set up Billy Clifford and his shot skimmed the crossbar.

Dynamos doubled their lead shortly afterwards with a blockbuster of a shot from just outside the box by Nemanja Samardic,

The home side extended their lead with another excellently crafted goal with Darragh Lowth rifling a volley to the net off the underside of the crossbar.

Dynamos were almost out of sight just before the interval when John O Brien scored their fourth goal. They did not let off at the start of the second half and the Classic net was bulging again after a fine finish by Shane Lowth.

They added a sixth goal in the 75th minute with James O Sullivan heading home a corner kick. Brothers Darragh and Shane Lowth added two more goals to complete the rout.

TRALEE DYNAMOS: Damien Diggins, James O’Sullivan, Brendan Coffey, David Rogers, Nathan Rogers, Nemanja Samardic, Rob Lynch, Jeffrey Roche, Shane Lowth, John O’Brien, Darragh Lowth

CLASSIC FC: Pa Baily, Ronan Lucey, Luke Dennehy, Ray Walsh, Billy Clifford, Jamie McIntyre, Alfie Christie, Neil Hobbert, Aaron Ward, Adam Ward, Nathan O’Leary

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1A

AC Athletic 3

QPR 0

AC Athletic have clinched their place in the league final after two crucial wins during the week. Mid week they defeated QPR 3-0 with their goals coming from Joseph Diggins, David Egan and Keith Carmody

On Sunday they reached the promised land with a big 6-0 win over Strand Road. Joseph Diggins rattled in four goals, while Fergal O’Rourke netted a brace.

They will meet The Park in the final.

Lisard Wanderers 2

MEK Galaxy B 2

Lisard Wanderers outside chance of making the final is still a possibility despite playing a 2-2 draw with MEK Galaxy. Shane Evans and Hubert Dziedzic scored for MEK while both of Lisard’s goals were scored by Michael O’Brien.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1B

Dingle Bay Rovers 7

Inter Kenmare 1

Dingle Bay Rovers booked their place in the league final with an easy win over Inter Kenmare. Shanie Houlihan and Con Regan bagged hat tricks and Cian Wright completed the scoring for the West Kerry side.

They now face Mastergeeha in the decider.

FAI WOMENS UNDER 17 QUARTER-FINAL

Peamount United 5

Killarney Celtic 2

Killarney Celtic made the journey to Dublin on Sunday to take on a formidable Peamount United side in the quarter final of the Women’s U17 FAI Cup.

The home side were well on top in the first half and went in at the interval with a 4-0 lead. They added another goal early in the second half, but Celtic fought back admirably with a brace of goals from Aideen'O Brien to add respectability to the final score line.

It was Celtic’s first ever appearance in the national competition and it was a learning experience which will benefit them enormously going into the future.

Lyne’s hat into the ring

For the first time in recent years the chairmanship of the KDL is being contested with the outgoing chairman Seán O’Keeffe being challenged by Mike Lyne of Killarney Celtic.

No other positions are being contested at the AGM. The Kerry District AGM will be held at Mounthawk Park on Monday evening, June 13 at 8pm.