KDL round-up: Newly promoted Killorglin give Athletic a run for their money

DENNY PREMIER A

Killarney Athletic 4

Killorglin 2

Killarney Athletic were given a good run for their money from newly promoted Killorglin but they secured the three points at the end. Lee Carey and Patrick Carey scored for Killorglin.

DENNY PREMIER B

Fenit Samphires 3

Ballyhar Dynamos 2

Fenit Samphires changed managers during the week with David Hennessy stepping down and he was replaced by Castleisland man Dan Maunsell who has managed at Castleisland and Dingle Bay Rovers in the past.

He got off to a great start in his new post with a good win but they had to work hand to achieve it against a resilient Ballyhar Dynamos side who made a great comeback from a three-goal deficit and almost came away with a point at the end.

The game was scoreless at half-time, but Fenit took control in the second half and three goals in a 15-minute spell from Ger McCarthy, Oisín O'Brien and Dara Heim put them in charge of the game.

However, Balyhar got a spring in their step after this and goals from Mike Daly and Peter Cosgrave made the game wide open again.

Ballyhar did their utmost to try and get an equaliser but it failed to materialise and Fenit were the more relieved side when they final whistle sounded.

Best for Ballyhar were Trevor O'Shea, John Power, Kevin O'Sullivan, Ger Fitzgerald, Diarmuid Brosnan, Padraig O'Connor, Shane O'Sullivan and Patrick O'Connor.

DENNY DIVISION 1A

Listowel Celtic B 2

Castlemaine United 3

Castlemaine United got their season off to very encouraging start on the road on Sunday with a good win over Listowel Celtic B at Pat Kennedy Park.

The mid Kerry side led 2-0 after 30 minutes thanks to a lob from Cathal Moriarty and a superb free kick which was finished by Moriarty also. Listowel Celtic did pull a goal back on the brink of half-time to leave the minimum between the sides at the interval.

The home side levelled the tie in the 80th minute after a hotly contested handball decision which gave them a penalty that was dispatched to the corner of the net despite the best efforts of Dara O'Connor who almost kept it out.

Castlemaine kept the heads after this setback and got what proved to be a deserved winner in the 85th minute when Kyle Mulvihill drilled the ball home to ensure they collected the three points.

DENNY DIVISION 1B

Ballymac Celtic 1

Dingle Bay Rovers 4

Dingle Bay Rovers notched up three points with an impressive win over Ballymac Celtic. Shane Houlihan (two), Sean Fitzgerald and Dean McAuliffe scored for the West Kerry side and Dwyer Tobin was on the mark for Ballymac. The man of the match for Dingle was David Smith.

Killarney Athletic B 2

Mainebank 3

Mainebank opened their season on a bright note with a good win over Killarney Athletic B. Eoghan O'Connor (two) and Pádraig O'Brien scored for the mid Kerry side. Both of Athletic’s goals were scored by Matt Fleming.

DENNY DIVISION 2A

Lisard Wanderers 2

Classic FC B 2

The two Tralee sides were involved in a keenly contested game and they had to settle for a point each at the end of the day. Alan Sheehy Cunningham scored twice for Lisard Wanderers and Conor O'Brien grabbed both goals for Classic FC.

DENNY DIVISION 2B

Windmill United B 1

Classic FC C 2

Classic FC took the spoils in a tight game with Mervyn Shalemba scoring both goals.

DENNY DIVISION 3A

Asdee Rovers B 2

Ferry Rangers 3

Ferry Rangers won the Shannonside derby defeating local rivals Asdee Rovers B in a very entertaining game at Craughdarrig Park. Shane O'Connor, Daniel O'Sullivan and Shane Herffernan scored for the Tarbert side. Alec Lauren and Peter McMahon scored for Asdee.

DENNY DIVISION 3B

Blackbulls FC 1

The Park B 12

The Park’s second string team put a dozen goals past newcomers Blackbulls who will have to strengthen their squad if they are to have any future in the KDL.

Sebabtian Vasiu (four), Tommy Moriarty (three), David O'Callaghan (two), Robert Kerins, Conor O'Callaghan and Sean Kedzierski scored for the winners in a totally one sided game.

Iveragh United 2

Castlegregory Celtic B 1

Iveragh United continue to set the pace at the top of the table after a good win over Castlegregory at Cahersiveen. Cathal O'Shea and Seán Teahan scored for the South Kerry side. Damien Finn was the Castlegregory scorer.

Elton Wanderers 3

Lisard Wanderers B 1

Elton Wanderrers got three points after getting the better of newcomers Lisard Wanderers B. Shane O'Donoghue was the Lisard Wanderers scorer.