KDL round-up: MEK and Castleisland share the spoils in Premier B

Shane Penderville, Mainbank FC and Dara Regan, Ballymacelligott pictured in action during their Denny Division 1B clash at Mounthawk Park Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

Shane Penderville, Mainbank FC and Dara Regan, Ballymacelligott pictured in action during their Denny Division 1B clash at Mounthawk Park Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

DENNY PREMIER B

MEK Galaxy 1

Privacy