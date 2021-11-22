KDL round-up: MEK and Castleisland share the spoils in Premier B

DENNY PREMIER B

MEK Galaxy 1

Castleisland B 1

MEK Galaxy and Castleisland shared the spoils in a close game that could have gone either way. Conor Murphy was the MEK Galaxy scorer while Sean O’Donoghue scored for Castleisland.

Ballyhar Dynamos 0

Castlegregory 6

Castlegregory will be strong title contenders in this division and they hit Ballyhar with six of the best on Sunday. The star of the match for the West Kerry side was Brandon Hoare netting a hat trick, Jack Shannon scored a brace while Maurice Slattery was also on the scoresheet for the winners.

DENNY DIVISION 1A

Listowel Celtic B 0

AC Atheltic 6

AC Athletic take over at the top of the table after a big win over Listowel Celtic B. Brendan Savage scored a great hat trick and Fergal O’Rourke, Keith Carmody and Ger Leen also scored for the Causeway sides.

The Park 1

QPR 2

Quarry Park Rangers got their season of to a great start with a good win over The Park in very evenly contested game.

QPR has a contender for the quickest goal of the season which was scored by Stephen Heelin after 15 seconds putting his side ahead.

However, The Park brought the game back he parity midway in the second half with Sebastian Vasiu scoring a spectacular free kick for the home side.

The East Kerry side finished the game strongly with James Dennehy heading home the winner in the closing stages of the game.

Ballymac Celtic 1

Mainebank FC 1

Ballymac Celtic missed a chance to go top of the table being held to a draw by Mainebank. The Ballymac goal scorer was Dwyer Tobin.

Killarney Athletic B 3

Windmill United 1

Killarney Athletic collected the three points in an entertaining game. Cian McCann (two) and Will Shine scored for the winners. Paudie Bailey scored for Windmill United.

DENNY DIVISION 2B

Killarney Celtic C 3

Classic FC C 4

The clash of the C sides at Celtic Park on Friday night was a highly entertaining game which produced seven goals with Classic shading it to collect the three points.

The star of the show for the winners was Denis Nolan who scored all four goals for the winners. Stephen Hayes (two) and Cian Casey were the scorers for the home side.

DENNY DIVISION 3A

Ferry Rangers 6

Lixnaw Celtic 0

Ferry Rangers go nine points clear at the top of the table after a big win over Lixnaw Celtic. Chris O’Donoghue scored twice and Daniel O’Sullivan, Conor Breen Mulvihill, Shane Heffernan, and Conor Breen were also on the mark for the Shannonsiders.

Asdee Rovers B 4

CS Abbeydorney 2

Asdee Rovers moved up to joint second in the table with a good win over CS Abbeydorney on Sunday at Craughdarrig Park.

This was CS Abbeydorney’s first game in the KDl and they will improve when they get a few games under their belts.

While Asdee are newcomers also in this division they have been improving with every game and are now beginning to move up the table at a steady pace.

Brendan Keane (two), Paudie O’Neill and Callum McSweeney scored for the Shannonsiders.

Ronan Donovan scored both goals for CS Abbeydorney.

DENNY DIVISION 3B

Mastergeeha B 3

Blackbulls FC 5

This was a rattling game that produced eight goals and was a great win for newcomers Blackbulls FC. Thomas Scott (two), and Darragh Sheehan scored for Mastergeeha.

Iveragh United 1

The Park 1

The main protagonists in this division locked horns in Caherciveen on Friday night and they could not be separated and had to settle for a point each. Kielan Moriarty scored for Iveragh United while Tommy Moriarty scored for The Park.

McCARTHY INSURANCE GROUP MUNSTER YOUTHS CUP

Tralee Dynamos 1

Killarney Athletic 4

Killarney Athetic advance to the next round of the Munster Youths Cup with a comfortable win over Tralee Dynamos. Conal Gallagher (two), Roko Rujeucan and Cillian Countney scored for the winners.

DENNY YOUTHS LEAGUE

Killarney Celtic 2

Killarney Athletic 0

There was never going too much between these arch rivals, but Celtic came away with the bragging rights in a good competitive game

Celtic started well and dominated first half, with first goal coming from a well stuck corner by Seán Treyvaud and put away with aplomb with a volley from the captain Callum O’Donoghue. And shortly before halftime a brilliantly taken free kick by Seán Treyvaud brought it to 2-0.

Second half saw Athletic come back into the game a bit more and their efforts resulted in a penalty but this was brilliantly saved by Jack O’Donoghue.

Celtic responded with more pressure and had Athletic’s goal under siege with multiple corners. Athletic to their credit came back and most have thought they were back in the game but Jack O’Donoghue again came Celtic’s rescue with a fantastic save down to his bottom corner and unfortunately injured himself in the process.

Celtic continued on to play on to win out . A hard working performance by all involved . Which some brilliant individual displays but overall great team performance. Good football by Celtic got it’s just rewards this time.

Killorglin 0

Castleisland 3

Castleisland won this game with a fair degree comfort with goals from Alex Kopp (two) and Ryan Dennehy.

Ballyheigue Athletic 1

The Park 3

The Park got off to a winning start to their league programme with a comfortable win over Ballyheigue Athletic. Rodrigo Pinho, Venis Jahiri and Seán O’Connor scored for the Tralee side. Dara Kearney scored for Ballyheigue Athletic.