KDL round-up: Listowel Celtic win through to Greyhound Bar semi-finals

GREYHOUND BAR KO CUP QUARTER-FINALS

Listowel Celtic 6

Fenit Samphires 0

Listowel Celtic booked their place in the Greyhound Bar Cup semi-final at Pat Kennedy Park on Thursday evening with a hugely impressive win over Premier B Champions Fenit Samphires.

The final scoreline did not do any justice to Fenit as they turned in a decent first half performance and 2-0 down they were still very much in the game at half-time. However the Fealsiders went on a goal-scoring spree at the start of the second half, which blew away their opponents in a 15 minute spell.

The first half was very keenly contested with Celtic having the lion’s share of possession and they created the better scoring opportunities, but Fenit were very creative also with Ger McCarthy and Billy O’Sullivan very dangerous up front.

After a period of relentless attacks Celtic went ahead in the12th minute when Seamus Keane got on to the end of an Ashley Kelliher corner kick and when his header came back of the crossbar Enesto Necaj pounced to poke the ball over the line from close range.

They doubled their lead in the 22nd minute when a super ball by Pa Walsh found Enesto Necaj and he was bundled over in the box resulting in a penalty kick. Spot kick specialist Ashley Kelliher made no mistake from 12 yards.

Two minutes later Fenit had very strong claims for a penalty kick when Ger McCarthy was dragged back but the referee allowed play to continue and McCarthy’s effort came back of the crossbar.

Coming up to half-time Fenit put on a lot of pressure on the Celtic defence, but they were unable to get the goal they so badly needed.

If they were to have any chance of making a comeback in the second half they had to score next and they went close but Ger McCarthy was denied by a great save by the Celtic goalie Shane O’Sullivan.

However, the floodgates opened up after this with Celtic making it 3-0 when Jo Jo Grimes dinked the ball over the advancing keeper and Enesto Necaj headed home the bouncing ball from six yards.

The best goal of the game came in the 66th minute with Ashley Kelliher making a fantastic run from midfield and went around the Fenit goalie and rolled the ball into the empty net.

Two more goals from Jo Jo Grimes and Niall Downey added further salt to the wounds of their opponents. The Fealesiders played some great football in this game with Jack Sheehan turning in a tremendous performance at midfield.

He is a highly talented young player and would be an ideal candidate to be signed up by Kerry FC when they hope to play League of Ireland football next season. He has an enormous appetite for the game and his skills on the ball and his accurate passing and creative skills are top notch.

While Fenit went down heavily in this game they enjoyed a great season under new manager Dan Maunsell winning the Premier B League title and they can look forward to playing in the top-flight of the KDL again next season.

With a semi-final spot secured The Fealesiders could be a good outset bet to lift the title. They will be hoping that they are not drawn against Killarney Celtic in the last four.

LISTOWEL CELTIC: Shane O Sullivan, Ben Landy, Ben Tobin, Kevin Mc Carthy, Seamus Keane, Pa Walsh, Enesto Necaj, Jack Sheehan, Jo Jo Grimes, Niall Downey, Ashley Kelliher

FENIT SAMPHIRES: Paddy O Sullivan, Dylan Flynn, Alan Mc Elligott, Donnacha Mc Garry, Sean Foley, Alan Mc Elligott, Peter Mc Carthy, Dara Heim, Keevan Mc Elligott, Ruairi Kelly, Ger Mc Carthy, Billy O Sullivan

REFEREE: John Ross

Killarney Celtic 3

Tralee Dynamos 0

Killarney Celtic are still on course for a League and Cup double after advancing to the semi-final of the Greyhound Bar Cup on Friday evening at Celtic Park with a comfortable win over Tralee Dynamos.

After a scoreless second half the star of the show for the Hoops was by their young striker Terry Sparling, who scored a brilliant hat-trick.

Greyhound Bar Cup Semi Finalists

The five teams left in the competition are, Killarney Celtic, Listowel Celtic, Killarney Celtic B, Killorglin or Iveragh United.

It will be interesting how the draw goes as there is a scenario that both Killarney Celtic teams could meet in the penultimate stage of the competition and also is the sides win their semi final games it all be an all Killarney final.

TOMMY HEALY CUP

With Lenamore Rovers already in the semi-final of the competition the other three quarter-finals were down for decision during the week and there were wins for, CS Abbeydorney, Classic FC B, and Ballymac Celic.

CS Abbeydorney advanced with a runaway 7-0 win over Elton Wanderers. Classic FC B won the Tralee local derby defeating Tralee Dynamos 2-1 in a tight game. David O’Sullivan and Padraig McCannon scored for the winners.

While Ballymac Celtic clinched the final spot for the semi-finals after a after a hard earned win over Killarney Celtic C. Ben Falvey and Donal Dillane scored for the winners.

Semi-Finals

Lenamore Rovers v Ballymac Celtic

Classic FC B v CS Abbeydorney