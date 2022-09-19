KDL round-up: Killarney Athletic edge past Castlegregory

John Trant, Elton Wanderers and Bryan Sheehan, Ballyheigue B in action at Mounthawk Park during their Charleville Cheese Division 3A clash last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

Killarney Athletic 3

Castlegregory Celtic 2

Killarney Athletic made it two wins on-the-trot, but they had to work hard to overcome a spirited Castlegregory side. Matthew Horgan two and Tadhg Doolan scored for Athletic, while Brandon Hoare and Michael Scanlon scoring for Castlegregry.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1B

Killorglin B 1

Inter Kenmare 4

Inter Kenmare got their season off to a great start with a convincing win over Killorglin B.

Darren Allman (two), Bojan Nikic (two) scored for the winners. Ryan O Riordan was the Killorglin scorer.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 2B

Killarney Athletic B 5

The Park B 2

Killarney Athletic had a big win over The Park with Aaron Burke stealing the show scoring four goals with Dylan O’Sullivan completing the scoring for the winners.

Ferry Rangers 1

Classic FC B 3

Classic FC collected the three points out in Tarbert after an impressive performance. Frank Oppong was the Ferry Rangers scorer.

Iveragh United 1

Lixnaw Celtic 0

In a tight game Iveragh United collected the three points with an good overall performance.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 3A

Elton Wanderers 0

Ballyheigue Athletic B 5

New kids on the block Ballyheigue Athletic B began the season in a blaze of glory with a big win over Elton Wanderers. Jordan Goggin two, Nathan Guerin, Cormac Long and Rory Duggan scored for the seasiders.