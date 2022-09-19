KDL round-up: Killarney Athletic edge past Castlegregory

Inter Kenmare impress on the road to Killorglin B
CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A
Killarney Athletic 3
Castlegregory Celtic 2
Killarney Athletic made it two wins on-the-trot, but they had to work hard to overcome a spirited Castlegregory side. Matthew Horgan two and Tadhg Doolan scored for Athletic, while Brandon Hoare and Michael Scanlon scoring for Castlegregry.
CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1B
Killorglin B 1
Inter Kenmare 4
Inter Kenmare got their season off to a great start with a convincing win over Killorglin B.
Darren Allman (two), Bojan Nikic (two) scored for the winners. Ryan O Riordan was the Killorglin scorer.
CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 2B
Killarney Athletic B 5
The Park B 2
Killarney Athletic had a big win over The Park with Aaron Burke stealing the show scoring four goals with Dylan O’Sullivan completing the scoring for the winners.
Ferry Rangers 1
Classic FC B 3
Classic FC collected the three points out in Tarbert after an impressive performance. Frank Oppong was the Ferry Rangers scorer.
Iveragh United 1
Lixnaw Celtic 0
In a tight game Iveragh United collected the three points with an good overall performance.
CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 3A
Elton Wanderers 0
Ballyheigue Athletic B 5
New kids on the block Ballyheigue Athletic B began the season in a blaze of glory with a big win over Elton Wanderers. Jordan Goggin two, Nathan Guerin, Cormac Long and Rory Duggan scored for the seasiders.