Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.2°C Dublin

KDL round-up: Killarney Athletic edge past Castlegregory

Inter Kenmare impress on the road to Killorglin B

John Trant, Elton Wanderers and Bryan Sheehan, Ballyheigue B in action at Mounthawk Park during their Charleville Cheese Division 3A clash last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

Close

John Trant, Elton Wanderers and Bryan Sheehan, Ballyheigue B in action at Mounthawk Park during their Charleville Cheese Division 3A clash last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

John Trant, Elton Wanderers and Bryan Sheehan, Ballyheigue B in action at Mounthawk Park during their Charleville Cheese Division 3A clash last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

John Trant, Elton Wanderers and Bryan Sheehan, Ballyheigue B in action at Mounthawk Park during their Charleville Cheese Division 3A clash last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

kerryman

Mike Rice

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

Killarney Athletic 3

Castlegregory Celtic 2

Killarney Athletic made it two wins on-the-trot, but they had to work hard to overcome a spirited Castlegregory side. Matthew Horgan two and Tadhg Doolan scored for Athletic, while Brandon Hoare and Michael Scanlon scoring for Castlegregry.

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1B

Killorglin B 1

Inter Kenmare 4

Inter Kenmare got their season off to a great start with a convincing win over Killorglin B.

Darren Allman (two), Bojan Nikic (two) scored for the winners. Ryan O Riordan was the Killorglin scorer.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 2B

Killarney Athletic B 5

The Park B 2

Killarney Athletic had a big win over The Park with Aaron Burke stealing the show scoring four goals with Dylan O’Sullivan completing the scoring for the winners.

Ferry Rangers 1

Classic FC B 3

Classic FC collected the three points out in Tarbert after an impressive performance. Frank Oppong was the Ferry Rangers scorer.

Iveragh United 1

Lixnaw Celtic 0

In a tight game Iveragh United collected the three points with an good overall performance.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 3A

Elton Wanderers 0

Ballyheigue Athletic B 5

New kids on the block Ballyheigue Athletic B began the season in a blaze of glory with a big win over Elton Wanderers. Jordan Goggin two, Nathan Guerin, Cormac Long and Rory Duggan scored for the seasiders.

Privacy