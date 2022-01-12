KDL chairman: Shut-down of soccer fixtures was necessary and unavoidable because of Covid cases

After a couple of weeks of curtailment of fixtures after Christmas it has been officially announced that KDL fixtures will be up and running again next weekend with games across the board in all divisions. The fixtures had to be put on the long finger after Christmas due to accelerating Omicron numbers in the county.

Games were scheduled to be played in the last couple of weeks but a good few clubs were unable to field teams due to Covid and the KDL did the sensible thing and brought them to a halt.

KDL chairman Sean O’Keeffe says they had to be cautious and while they were reluctant to call off games it was the only option given the circumstances which prevailed.

“Everyone involved in the game had to heed the guidelines of NEPHT and ruling bodies of the game and halting fixtures for a few weeks was not a big sacrifice in the interest of players health and welfare. With Omicron rampart in towns and villages all over the county the ruling bodies of sport had to be seen to do the safest thing and suspend fixtures for a few weeks,” Mr O’Keeffe told The Kerryman.

“In the scheme of things it is not a major thing to do as fixtures were suspended for months on end last year and clubs and players and supporters accepted it was the right thing to do and they complied with the restrictions that were in place at that time. It is disappointing for everyone involved in the game to halt proceedings as the league was moving very smoothly right up to the Christmas period. Fixtures were advancing at a steady pace and the various divisions were beginning to take shape as the season was progressing.

“This unwanted hiccup did not come as a major surprise as Covid went out of control over the Christmas and the New Year. Now prospects are looking optimistic as Covid restrictions are beginning to be eased again and with a bit of luck the KDL will proceed uninterrupted from next weekend on. We were in a difficult position as a lot of clubs wanted to play games but there were clubs also hit badly by Covid and their position had to be allowed for.”

“The Munster Football Association had already put back major competitions and consequently the KDL had to follow in a similar fashion. Killarney Celtic and Listowel Celtic were scheduled to play their Munster Junior Cup ties against Grattan United and Portlaw FC and now these games were put back a few weeks and will go ahead now in early February.

“In taking the decision to postpone games we were acting to safeguard all involved in our sport from contracting this virus and we kept the fixtures under review on a week by week basis”

Mr O’Keeffe said the KDL had frequent meetings over the festive season and were keeping a watchful eye over what was going on.

“We also touched base with clubs to find out if they were having difficulties with the virus. We learned that Covid was widespread all over the county and with so many clubs unable to field teams the only alternative was to suspend fixtures. This decision was not taken lightly and we kept in touch with the grass roots of the association and considered our options very carefully.

“Managers and players of clubs had similar stories to tell at the weekends and we had to act in their best interests. We sent out an email to all clubs about the decision we made and the clubs were happy with it. The safety of players is of paramount importance as well as all of our referees and everyone else that is involved in the game both on and off the pitch and on the people on the sidelines. With staff shortages in the health service we would not be able to guarantee that an ambulance could be summoned if a player was injured.”

“Our health service is under pressure and understaffed due to Covd so we had to size up our options and we collectively decided cancelling games was the right thing to do. There was a possibility that the virus could take off in dressing rooms and the safety of players team managers and officials and referees was also under threat.

“We always take the feedback of clubs into consideration and the vast majority of clubs respect our decisions and are happy to cooperate in any way they can. There was a large amount of factors to take under consideration regarding getting fixtures up and running again and as the Omicron situation has eased a bit now we are delighted to be able to go ahead with games next weekend.

“We will review the situation from week to week and we will be keeping our fingers crossed that there won’t be any more disruptions down the line and if there is we will take the precautions that are necessary.

“At this time of the year many League of Ireland clubs have friendly games with Kerry clubs and the good news is that these games can go ahead from this weekend. There is a very attractive game at Celtic Park next Saturday with Killarney Celtic playing Cork City with the kick off at 3pm and that game should attract a big attendance.

“Some clubs were not very happy that we pulled the plug on fixtures but common sense has prevailed and while clubs had to wait a couple of weeks to be able to play games it will be worth it at the end as everyone involved in the game will be much safer because of the precautions that were taken to the threat was out there.”