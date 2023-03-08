Kalen Spillane: the Cork man making Kerry FC his home from home

To say he wasn’t impressed might be an understatement. What’s more he wasn’t shy about letting it be known.

He let out a roar in his colleague’s direction, telling him, in no uncertain terms, what he thought about what had just happened. Because of one that moment of madness the team would have to play the next half an hour down a man.

By getting sent-off on a second yellow card – a cheap one too it was for a challenge far away from goal – Andy Quaid had made everyone’s life that much harder, and especially that of centre-half Kalen Spillane.

The Cork man’s ire wasn’t personal, of course. It was simply business, the business of securing a first league point for the fledging club, and that, we assume, is precisely the value he brings to the Kerry FC table.

Naturally he’s a very fine footballer and defender, but it’s his experience of League of Ireland football that’s nearly most valuable. Spillane is a role-model of a sort for a largely inexperienced squad.

Spillane has played for both Cork City and Sligo Rovers in the Premier Division. He’s even played in the Europa League. In other words this guy knows what way is up. It’s a résumé that commands respect.

The 31-year-old started his career with his native Carriagline before making a Cork City reserves squad and then on to the League of Ireland with City and later Rovers, where he played European football.

Interestingly, though, that’s where the breadcrumbs sort of disappear in League of Ireland football for the Kerry number 5.

“The opportunity arose to go to Australia and I decided to go,” he explains.

"Obviously I came back, things change, I’d a young family, a job so I took a different path and went into amateur football as my work is full-time still at the moment.”

Until just a couple of weeks ago Spillane had been eight, nearly nine, years out of the league. Almost a lifetime, a career’s length of time. You might think that the fire had dimmed in that time, but that simply wasn’t the case.

“I did miss it I’m not going to lie,” the 31-year-old reveals.

"I had opportunities a few years ago to come back into the league, but it didn't fit me at the time with my busy schedule."

The Kerry project, though, that piqued his interest. A meeting with Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy’s brother Darren – the Cobh Ramblers Youth’s coach – only added to the sense of intrigue he felt.

"I kind of showed interest in it and said, working full-time with two small kids, I know it’s not full-time, but I don’t know it just caught my eye as a new project,” he says.

"I think it caught everyone’s eye to be honest. Kerry’s got the potential to be a massive club and you’ve already seen that with two sell-outs. I basically just went for it and I haven’t regretted it since.

"I’m finding Kerry brilliant. It’s a breath of fresh air being in. When I went down [first] at Christmas time I was really buzzing to be involved straight away. When Billy asked me to sign I was delighted to be honest.”

The experience of playing his football in the Kingdom has been an interesting one for the Cork native and not just because it’s not the norm for Cork men to line out under the Kerry banner!

Kerry is, of course, very much a GAA county, but the passion for association football has greatly impressed the Cork import, particularly in his new home from home of Mounthawk Park.

“I think it’s brilliant,” he says.

"It's like a twelfth man down there. There’s great interest down below. I’m wasn’t shocked because I thought it was a GAA county, but there’s a lot of potential down there. There’s two sell-outs straight away, which is brilliant for the county.

"My young family came down last week and they loved the match-day experience in Mounthawk Park. So the whole club are doing a brilliant job down there and I hope we get to sell-out plenty more games.”

On the pitch for the veteran defender, even bringing the experience he did, getting back up to speed hasn’t been easy for Spillane, who very much kept his eye in with Carrigaline in the Munster Senior League.

“There is a good standard in the Cork league,” he explains.

“I know it’s not as good as League of Ireland. In the League of Ireland if you make a mistake you're going to get punished, you might get away with it in the Munster Senior League. I'm slowly getting sharper. We just need a few more games and no doubt we’ll get three points.

“Training is good, it’s probably been a tough, tough pre-season, but we needed that. We didn’t, obviously, have many games, but training even going in tonight [Monday] we’re not taking it easy. We’re going hard training constantly.

"I still have to keep my position in the team and the players that aren’t involved in the team need to improve, and as Billy said ‘if you train well, you’re going to play’. So, it's all working harmoniously down there and we’re all determined and pretty fit at the moment.

"After two or three games trying to get into the swing of things. It’s a bit of a difference going back from amateur to League of Ireland, but look three games in I’m getting there.”

For a man working a full-time job – with a young family to boot – to be playing top level sport is a sacrifice, no question. For sure it’s not been easy.

It can be a gruelling schedule taking massive commitment, and that’s before you consider the fact that Spillane is based in another county.

“I work night shifts with Boston Scientific [in Cork], but I’m on days on Monday so I can go down and train on the Monday,” he explains.

"I do my own bit during the week, so it’s tough I’m not going to lie with the kids being so young I don't get much sleep. I’m doing it at the moment and I’m still ticking away so we’ll see how it goes.”

Going back to last Friday night and the draw with Treaty United, it was achieved in large part thanks to Spillane’s streetwise attitude. When Enda Curran picked up a stray pass from Wayne Guthrie, the Cork man had to act fast.

He seemed initially to grab the Limerick man’s jersey before putting in a brilliant last-gasp challenge. If he felt he had to, however, he would have taken Curran down and taken one for the team.

“Definitely,” he agrees.

"I feel like if you want that point bad enough and I have to take a player down I’m going to do it if it comes red-card or not. Thank God I made that challenge and I got away with it.

"You’ve got to do everything to get a point or three points in this league. I know there’s a lot of games, but the games don’t get any easier. If there’s points available you’ve got to take them, you've got to do whatever to do it.”

That sort of in-game intelligence, the weighing up of risk versus reward, so different to the somewhat needless second yellow picked up by Quaid – not to pick on him by any means – is a great example for the inexperienced core of the squad to draw upon.

Indeed, the younger players are keen to hear of his exploits during his time with Cork City and Sligo Rovers.

“They do yeah [ask] of course,” he says.

"I was honoured to be part of that Sligo squad, it was a great squad and the lads do show interest and I tell a few stories about what it was like to play with certain players. Like Joseph N’Do, great players to be in a dressing room with, Gavin Peers.

"The Kerry lads can have a great career in the League of Ireland and go further like. You see the talent there that’s available. I’ve no doubt that I’ll pass my experience on to them. They have Guths [Shane Guthrie], they’ve Wayne [Guthrie] in the back, so there is League of Ireland experience to prove to themselves that they can make a career out of it.”

Next up is this weekend’s game away to pre-season favourites, Galway United. A daunting assignment? Maybe so, but that’s very much the appeal for Spillane..

“These are the games you want to be playing,” he enthuses.

"In these games you want to show off your ability so I’ve no doubt, I’m fully confident in our players, that we can get a result on Friday night. You have to believe in that.

"There’s no point going up if you don't think you can get something off them, but look Galway are good. John Caulfield will have them well organised, but I definitely think we’ll give them a game on Friday night.”

Spillane isn’t the kind of man to back down from a challenge. Just ask any of his Kerry FC colleagues. Just ask Enda Curran. Roll on Friday night.