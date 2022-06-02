‘It’s going to be a game-changer’ says KDL chair on bid to bring League of Ireland to Kerry

Seán O'Keeffe, the Chairperson of the KDL, have spoken about the bid to bring League of Ireland football to the Kingdom through the new Kerry FC entity Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

The Chairperson of the Kerry District League, Seán O’Keeffe, has revealed the the FAI are “supportive” of the Kerry FC bid for a League of Ireland license to compete in the first division, but stressed that the hard-work on the bid was only just beginning with nothing yet guaranteed.

The Asdee native, speaking to The Kerryman on Thursday afternoon, explained that work on the plan to bring League of Ireland Football to the county has been on-going for over a year with the league an important part of the consortium that’s been established to bring it to fruition.

Mr O’Keeffe also revealed that Billy Dennehy, the Kerry Under 19 manager and former professional footballer, was a major player in getting the project to this point, with his contacts proving essential in putting the consortium together, with funding coming the United States.

“That came through contacts that Billy Dennehy had,” O’Keeffe said.

"Steven Conway, who is one of the directors, is a player from here who went over to work in America, and through mutual contacts then and Billy Dennehy has been the driving force in that, through his contacts in the world of sport.”

The new entity will discover in September whether or not their bid has been successful.

“We’re new into this process and we're thrilled that we've been let into the licensing process," O’Keeffe continued.

"The licensing process is very complex. We have four hard months ahead to meet all the criteria. We are putting a team together at the moment that are working on that, we are building up our team. There’s a lot of hard-work. We hope that we’ll get there.

"The FAI are very supportive as to what we’re doing and, with the support and good-will of our clubs going forward, helping us to achieve it I’m sure we’ll make a great success of it. It's a challenge, it's still not over the line. Getting that licence is not going to be easy.

"This is historic for Kerry in terms of sporting achievement to get first division license. We were in before, in 2002, we played in the Eircom Under 21 league. We had fantastic games against Cork Citys and Waterford United. We were invited into that at the time and we did really well.

"People like Pat Dolan was down here, Damien Richardson brought teams and out of that we developed players like Shane Gutherie, Billy Dennehy. They all came through that. They went on to play League of Ireland and some of them like Timmy Lynch and David Hennessy here locally are heavily involved in clubs here and established clubs themselves.

"It’s about keeping young people involved in football, giving them platforms and hoping they’ll stay involved in football and that they’ll go back into their clubs and maybe help junior clubs. That they’ll stay in football having experienced it on a national stage.”

A lot of the ground-work for this bid has been put in by the Kerry District League who took the plunge by entering Kerry teams in the underage national league teams over the past six seasons.

“We have been using the name Kerry FC this year, but that was under the auspices of the Kerry District League and Kerry were financing it and everything,” O’Keeffe explains.

"If this bid is successful for this license, the new entity will take it over completely from the Kerry District League and the Kerry District League will be responsible for running junior soccer, what it started out as and will always remain committed to developing, fostering and promoting the junior game.”

Mr O’Keeffe sees this development and the KDL’s role in it – Kerry FC will play home games at the league’s base in Mounthawk Park – as almost the final piece in the jigsaw for his and the league’s vision of what the game in the county can be.

"The Kerry District League are involved in this, we’re part of the consortium. It’s brilliant to see the dream of senior soccer coming to Kerry, so of course we’re delighted,” he said.

"We’ve been working on this for over a year to bring this project to fruition. The main aim as we’ve set out to do is to promote football here in Kerry for all our clubs so that there’s a pathway there.

"If a player wants to go on and have a career in soccer they can do so, some of our players have been going once they left the Under 19s. They have no senior soccer here. They were going to Cobh, there’s some of them in Limerick, Matt Keane from Killarney is in Limerick.

"We're a fantastic player there Martin Coughlan who we developed here who went on to Cobh. Now we want to provide senior football for them here in Kerry, representing Kerry and not having to go outside the county to play senior League of Ireland football.

"By starting at Under 14s, 15s, 17s, 19s and senior the pathway is there for somebody who wants to play at elite level.

"The other pathway is there then for people who want to enjoy playing for their club, the Tralee Dynamos, the Asdee Rovers, the Dingles, they’re all there for their recreational football and playing for their clubs at junior level.

"This will give us the compete pathway in Kerry for players, young players to take whatever route they want with their career in football, in soccer.”

Mr O’Keeffe also stressed that there are potential economic benefits to bringing League of Ireland football to the Kingdom, including the development of a local football industry.

“The coaches have to have top badges and accreditation to be involved in League of Ireland so you’ll be having people trained the whole time to work in the sport, and, hopefully, we’ll build an industry around it as well,” he noted.

"It’ll bring money into the county, it’ll bring visitors into the county to stay in hotels, to come to matches. I've seen even on Facebook already this morning people saying they can’t wait for a trip to the Kingdom.

"It's going to be a game-changer. A game-changer is the word the FAI have used and that's what we're hoping for.”