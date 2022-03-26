Irish international McCarthy suffers ACL injury that could keep her out of action for rest of 2022

Ireland international and Listowel native Savannah McCarthy has suffered a cruciate ligament injury that will keep her out of the game for the rest of the year

McCarthy – who celebrates her 25th birthday today – confirmed the injury on her Twitter account on Friday: “There’s high and lows in football and this definitely one of the lows. Absolutely devastated to say I did my ACL but the road to recovery starts now. Big thanks to everybody for the messages.”

The defender suffered the injury during Galway WFC's 1-1 draw against DLR Waves in the Women’s National League at Eamonn Deacy Park last weekend, when the initial prognosis didn’t seem too serious. However, subsequent scans on the knee revealed the ACL injury, which is devastating news for the Kerry woman who had been re-establishing herself in the Ireland team in the last six months after being called up by manager Vera Pauw.

McCarthy – who started her soccer career with Listowel Celtic at underage level – has played for UCD Waves, Galway WFC, Glasgow City and Cork City before returning to play with Galway WFC, and was first called up to the Irish senior squad in 2014, before winning her first senior cap at the 2016 Cyprus Cup.

In September 2021 she was recalled to the national team by Pauw and played in the 3–2 friendly win over Australia at Tallaght Stadium. She impressed so well on that occasion that she remained in the team for the opening European qualifiers against Sweden, Finland and Slovakia. It was expected the Galway based McCarthy would have been in the squad, and probably started, against pool leaders Sweden in Gothenburg on April 12.

The ACL injury could, potentially, take six to nine months for a full recovery and return to playing, meaning it would be 2023 before the talented Listowel woman is back in competitive action for club and country.