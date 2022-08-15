Hugely positive weekend for Kerry FC underage sides

Kerry's captain Szymon Jasinski at Kerry FC v Wexford Under 14s League of Ireland game on Saturday afternoon Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

The three Kerry FC sides were in League of Ireland duty on Sunday at Mounthawk Park and all three turned in great performance and got great results.

The Under 14 team earned a 2-2 draw against Wexford. Pierse Louth and Giovanni McCarthy scoring for the home side.

The Under 17 side hosted Drogheda United and in a very keenly contested game they also captured a point in a 2-2 draw. Oisín Breen and Andrew Kerins were the Kerry goalscorers.

Kerry’s Under 19 teams rich vein of form continued when they turned in a great performance to defeat Drogheda United a win that greatly enhances their prospects of progressing to the knock out stages of the competition.

Both of Kerry goals were scored by Daniel Okwute.