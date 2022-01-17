High-scoring draw between Listowel Celtic and Tralee Dynamos in Tannavalla

There was a share of the spoils for hosts Listowel Celtic and the travelling Tralee Dynamos at Pat Kennedy Park in Tanavalla on the weekend Photo by Brendna Moran / Sportsfile

DENNY PREMIER A

Listowel Celtic 2

Tralee Dynamos 2

Two evenly matched sides produced a very entertaining game at Pat Kennedy Park on Sunday morning and both sides were left ruing missing good scoring opportunities and after a very sporting game they had to settle for a share of the spoils at the end.

Dynamos had the chance to win the match late in the game, but they failed to take advantage of it and they were probably the side that were more dissatisfied with the result but Listowel Celtic got out of jail late in the game to secure a point.

The game got off to a lively opening and Dynamos were the dominant side over the first 20 minutes of the game. They went ahead in the eighth minute after forcing a corner kick.

It was swept into the goalmouth by Lorcan Seymour and the towering John O’Brien rose above defenders and planted a powerful header into the roof of the net.

Gradually Celtic grew into the game and with Paudie Quinn and Jack Sheehan the playmakers in the centre of the pitch the precocious Ashley Kelliher was always a major threat up front.

Celtic were back on level terms in the 20th minute with an excellently crafted goal.

A swift break out for defence had the Dynamos defence reeling and the speedy Jack Sheehan cruised past defenders and played in Ashley Kelliher and he hammered the ball to the back of the net from 10 yards..

Exchanges were relatively even for the remaining 25 minutes of the first half and the game was delicately balanced at half-time.

Celtic boss Richard Wong made a number of tactical changes for the second half and Celtic were a much more potent threat now.

Early in the second half a fizzing shot from Dynamos attacker David Townsend took a deflection and went inches wide.

From the corner kick the ball broke to Atai Imom, but he put his shot over the top.

Dynamos should have gone ahead in the 55th minute after a free flowing move Lorcan Seymour stole in behind the Celtic defence and he was denied by a super save by Celtic goalie Darragh O’Shea.

Celtic were only a whisker away from scoring in the 65th minute with a teasing free kick by Paudie Quinn had the Dynamos defence at sea and sub Thomas McCarthy just failed to get the final touch of the ball and the chance went a-begging.

By now both sides were using their benches and Celtic were pressing hard to try and produce a goal.

They forced four consecutive corner kicks but they could not unhinge the Dynamos defence who defended brilliantly when the pressure was on.

It looked as if Celtic had to score in the 73rd minute but a superb tackle by the excellent James O’Sullivan prevented a certain goal.

The game was turned on its head in the 80th minute when Dynamos broke out of defence speedily and subs Nathan Rogers and Asegan Ovonssermariam steamrolled through the Celtic defence and when the latter was taken down inside the box referee Adrian Quirke pointed to the spot and nobody was complaining about the decision.

Ovonssermariam brushed himself off after his fall and gave the Celtic keeper no chance with a clinical finish from 12 yards.

Now the home side pressed for an equaliser with only five minutes left on the clock.

Their perseverance paid off after raiding down the right wing sub Thomas McCarthy delivered a fantastic cross into the box .

It was bedlam in the goalmouth as Dynamos desperately tried to get the ball out and eventually it appeared that it was going wide but goal poacher Ashley Kelliher ghosted in at the back post and poked the ball over the line from an acute angle for a sensational equaliser

Dynamos could have snatched the game late on as when Celtic pressed for a winner they were exposed at the back and in a counter attack it was five against one at the back but a Dynamos player strayed offside and a glorious opportunity to win the game was lost.

Tralee Dynamos are playing some great football. They are a strong physical side that play an attracting brand of football and are a match for any side in Premier A.

Celtic were without a couple of key players on Sunday but they showed their true spirit and salvaged a point at the end of the day.

LISTOWEL CELTIC: Darragh O’Shea, Neil Mackessy, Ben Tobin (Tommy McCarthy, 62), Tommy Keane, Seamus Keane, Pa Walsh, (Darren Loughnane, 72), Jack Sheehan, Paudie Quinn, Kian Clancy, Ashley Kelliher, Enesto Nacaj

TRALEE DYNAMOS: Peter Murphy, James O’Sullivan, David Rogers, (Tony Duggan, 80), Shane Brosnan, Nemanja Samardic, Atia Imom, Sangye Gyatso, John Farragher (Nathan Gleeson, 65), David Townsend, John O’Brien (Asegan Ovondermar, 65), Lorcan Seymour (Brendan Coffey, 84)

REFEREE: Adrian Quirke