Hennigan and Hurley goals see Killarney Athletic win U12 Premier derby contest

Action from the U-12 Premier game between Killarney Celtic and Listowel Celtic played in Celtic Park, Killarney on Bank Holiday Monday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

U-12 Boys Premier

Goals from Eanna Hennigan and Jayden Hurley saw Athletic get the better of their Killarney neighbours Celtic whose goal came from Luke Clancy in this It U-12 Premier derby contest.

Mastergeeha had goals from Darragh Keane (3), Cian Maher, Darragh Forde and Allan Scannell in their away win at LB Rovers.

Four goals from Calvin O’Sullivan and one from Brendan Duggan saw St Brendan’s Park take the win at home to Killorglin.

Tralee Dynamos were 2-0 winners at home to Castleisland.

U-13 Boys Premier

Goals from Edison Jahiri and Johnny Neilings saw St Brendan’s Park take the three points from their home game against Killarney Celtic who had Ignacy Truchon on the score sheet.

U-13 Girls Premier

Celtic had goals from Puttanya Ryan and Elle Murphy in their win over Athletic in the Kerry derby in the U-13 Girls premier.

U-13 Division 1

MEK Galaxy were 5-1 winners away at Inter Kenmare with their goals coming from an Izzy Lyons hat-trick and one each from Fluer O’Neill and Elise Brunner.

U-13 Division 2 North

St Brendan’s Park D kept the points in Christy Leahy Park following a 7-2 win over Camp Juniors whose goals came from Conor Flaherty and Brandon Griffin.

U-14 Boys Premier

Goals in the first half from Szymon Jasinski and Liam Harmon gave Killarney Athletic the three points in Woodlawn after their defeat of Inter Kenmare in the U-14 Premier.

MEK Galaxy just got the better of Tralee Dynamos 4-3 after the sides were tied 2-2 at the break. For MEK Jayden Fennell (2), Jack Hallissey and Fionn Kennedy were the goal scorers.

U-14 Girls Premier

An Avril Rooney goal was enough to give MEK Galaxy a 1-0 win away to Killarney Celtic in the U-14 Girls Premier.

U-15 Boys Division 2

Tralee Dynamos B took the win over Killarney Athletic in Tralee in the U-15 Division 2.

U-16 Boys Premier

St Brendan’s Park made the trip to Woodlawn a winning one as they defeated Killarney Athletic to take all three points.

The other game in this Division saw Listowel Celtic and Mastergeeha share the points following a 1-1 draw.

U-16 Boys Division 1

In Murt Scott Park Ballyhar Dynamos defeated Killorglin C thanks to two hat tricks from Robert Kelly and Gerard Long plus one each from Colm O’Sullivan and Michael Fitzgerald. Michael Byrne (2) and Kuba Ciesla were the Killorglin scorers.