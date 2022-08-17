Hard to back against Killarney Celtic to complete the Kerry Cup and League double

The blue ribbon trophy of Kerry soccer is down for decision this Wednesday evening at Mounthawk when Killarney Celtic and Camp United lock horns in the Greyhound Bar Cup Final.

Camp United will be total outsiders going into the game and this is no surprise as Celtic have won every game they have played for the entire season.

However Camp have put some strong sides to the sword in their path to the decider and they will be well prepared for what lies ahead.

They only time they won the Greyhound Cup was back in 2002 and the team was captained by the legendary Adrien O'Donnell.

It has taken 20 years to get to another Greyhound Bar Cup Final so they will be doing their utmost to bridge this two-decade gap and fashion an upset against the odds.

The only other cup competition they have won was The Golf Hotel Cup back in1999. They have come up from the lower divisions in recent years and they got promoted to Premier A last season under manager Pa Crowley.

They have been punching well above their weight in Premier A and they ended the season with a good mid-table finish, which was a tremendous achievement in their first season in the top flight of Kerry soccer.

All the players have a great work ethic and show great passion in every game they play. Coming from a small rural community there is a great bond within their squad and they will be rearing to go in the big game.

With the league trophy tucked away a few weeks ago now their mission is to accomplish the double. The West Kerry side have a great keeper in Tommy Pierce who has a huge amount of experience.

They are solid at the back with Gearóid O'Shea, David Smith, Cian Griffin and Jason Hickson always keep a tight ship at the back. They are very strong at midfield with Vincent O'Driscoll, James Scanlon, Fintan Herlihy and Andrew Finn the springboard for their attacks.

They have proven goal-scorers in Joe Kennedy and David Crean. Other players that will be in contention for the starting team will include Ger Farrely, Alan Falvey, Cian Wall and Kevin Greensmith.

Killarney Celtic don’t have any weaknesses with a hugely experienced goal keeper in Roy Kelliher. Their back four, Kevin O'Sullivan, Liam Spillane John McDonagh and Jamie Spillane form a formidable defence.

They have an abundance of talent at midfield in Gary Keane, Wayne Sparling, Cathal O'Shea and Matej Vrljcak while up front Stephen McCarthy and Lee Downing are first class goal-scorers.

Also they have a very strong bench with quality players that can be brought on that can change the direction of any game.

There is always very keen competition for getting on the starting team and players like Chris O'Leary John O'Brien, Padraig O'Connor, Ryan Kelliher, Terry Sparling, Luke O'Neill, Jordan Leahy, Conor McCarthy, James Darmody will be ready and waiting to be called upon.

Killarney Celtic have gone the entire season winning every Premier A league most of them comprehensively. They are well accustomed to getting into the winners’ enclosure and under manager Brian Spillane they have secured a lot of silverware over the last few years.

They won every league game during the season and this shows how superior to other sides they are.

The only blemish in their copybook this season was losing in the semi-final of the Munster Junior Cup and they exited the FAI Junior Cup in the latter stages. The form book clearly demonstrates that Celtic are the best team in the county by a mile and that is why they come into this final red hot favourites.

However, no side is invincible and going back a few years ago Celtic lost a Premier A final to Dingle and a couple of years later they lost the final again to their arch rivals Killarney Athletic.

However, this final is a different kettle of fish as they have a very formidable side and have an excellent bench also. From talking to the two managers it is evident that both sides are up for the big occasion and it promises to be a great game.

While Camp will be hoping to upset the apple cart and take the silverware to West Kerry it may be a bridge too far as Killarney Celtic are a side that are used to winning big games and I fancy them to complete the League and Cup double at soccer headquarters on Wednesday evening.

A big band of Camp supporters will be travelling to the game to give their side plenty of vocal encouragement. Camp United teams play with great passion and determination and on their day they can hold their own against most sides in the KDL.

They know that it will take a huge effort to defeat Celtic and the West Kerry side are never lacking in self-belief and they will have their own game plan. In their path to the final Celtic defeated QPR 4-0 in the first round.

They beat Lisard Wanderers 3-0 in the second round and defeated Tralee Dynamos 3-0 in the quarter-final. They defeated Killorglin 4-0 in the semi-final.

Meanwhile Camp got a bye in the first round and beat Castlegregory 2-0 in the second round. They met Iveragh United in the quarter-final winning two-nil, while they defeated Listowel Celtic 4-3 in the semi-final. This game ended 3-3 ,but Camp got the winner in added time

It should be a fascinating game, but it will be a major shock if Celtic don’t win this game. It will be vital that Camp don’t concede an early goal and if they score first it would give their self-belief a great boost.

The West Kerry side will be playing cautiously early on keeping their defence intact and they will probably try to hit on the counter attack. Celtic should not take the game for granted as any Camp side always has great team spirit and gritty determination and are capable of beating any side on their day.

Both managers have done their homework on their opponents and they will be hoping to capitalise on any weaknesses that they have noticed.

While most soccer fans would not give much of a chance to Camp the tag of outsiders could suit the West Kerry side.

While under rated teams occasionally create a shock in big games, but it is unlikely that Killarney Celtic will fit into this category and it will be a major surprise if Celtic don’t win this game.

GREYHOUND BAR CUP FINAL

Camp United v Killarney Celtic

Wednesday, August 17

Mounthawk Park, 7.30pm